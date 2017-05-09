 Wednesday, May 10, 2017 67.8°F   clear   Clear

Corker Gives Statement On FBI Director James Comey

Tuesday, May 9, 2017

Senator Bob Corker on Tuesday released the following statement on Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director James Comey:

 

“While the case for removal of Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey laid out by Deputy Attorney General Rod J.

Rosenstein was thorough, his removal at this particular time will raise questions. It is essential that ongoing investigations are fulsome and free of political interference until their completion, and it is imperative that President Trump nominate a well-respected and qualified individual to lead the bureau at this critical time.”


Bailey Says It Was Time To Re-Examine One-Way Sections Of Downtown Streets

Governor And Commissioner Release Transportation Improvement Plan For 2018-2020


Bailey Says It Was Time To Re-Examine One-Way Sections Of Downtown Streets

Opinion

Pick A Police Chief From Within The Ranks - And Response

It has come to my attention that our present Chief of Police, Fred Fletcher, is resigning at the end of his contract on  July 6 . It is very disappointing to the citizens of Chattanooga to know that we have approximately 400 good and capable men and women  in our Chattanooga Police Department who have 20-25 years of service and work day and night, studied, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Voice For 13,000 Kids

As County Mayor Jim Coppinger adroitly explained the Hamilton County Department of Education budget request on Tuesday, he noted for FY2018 the school district will receive $26.1 million from the Federal Projects Fund. I thought he said this money would go to our problematic iZone schools, of which there are four being threatened by a state takeover. Man, that’s over $6 million ... (click for more)

Sports

Walters Masterful In GPS Shutout Over Baylor

Pitcher Shelby Walters has been walking around with a guilty conscience for most of the past month after getting tagged with the loss in GPS first softball game with Baylor on April 13. Walters pitched well that day, but gave up six runs late and was the loser in a 9-3 setback. Tuesday afternoon at the Bruisers’ T.A. Lupton Field, the shoe was on the other foot. The scrappy ... (click for more)

Red Bank Softball Stays Alive With Two Wins

Red Bank softball coach Mandi Munn was quite upset over a controversial 3-2 loss to East Ridge on Monday in the District 6-AA tournament being played at Hixson. She wasn’t a whole lot happier after a pair of wins in the losers bracket Tueday against Tyner and Hixson, but the good news is that the Lionettes are still alive and will have a chance to redeem themselves against that ... (click for more)


