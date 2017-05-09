Corker Gives Statement On FBI Director James Comey

Senator Bob Corker on Tuesday released the following statement on Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director James Comey:
“While the case for removal of Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey laid out by Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein was thorough, his removal at this particular time will raise questions. It is essential that ongoing investigations are fulsome and free of political interference until their completion, and it is imperative that President Trump nominate a well-respected and qualified individual to lead the bureau at this critical time.”