Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Thursday, June 1, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ANDERSON, JAMIE DIANN 
3417 LISA DRIVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
---
ANDERSON, KAITLYN GRACE 
3813 TACOMA AVE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
ANDERSON, MICHELLE ANTOINETTE 
3417 LISA DRIVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
BIRT, LASHANDRA RENEE 
2812 MORGAN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BLEVINS, PRESLEY BROOKE 
12 ALBANY LN RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BREWER, JESSICA ASHLEY 
3273 OZARK CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BUSH, KEDRICK DEONTAE 
3703 HOYT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
CARTER, TEANDRA DEANNA 
1901 RAWLINGS ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBSTA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )
---
COLE, ROBERT MARLIN 
7100 TANAGER COURT EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE POSSESS
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI (MANUFACTURING S
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
COLLINS, DAKODAH ALEXANDER 
2100 CLEVELAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC VANDALISM UNDER $
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
CURVIN, ROBERT CRAIG 
230 COX LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DEFRIESE, STEPHEN ANDREW 
126SIGNAL HILLS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF PROHIBTETED WEAPON
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
FLEMING, ERIC ASHTON 
616 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GABRIEL, SERGIO ELIAZER DOMINGO 
6105 WENTWORTH AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
---
GARDNER, GLENDA RENEE 
810 EAST 48TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
---
GREEN, TAMMY RENA 
936 FORTWOOD STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
GRIFFITH, CHELSEA LEANN 
1332 FLORIDA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HALFACRE, ERIC J 
127 GOODSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PATRONIZING PROSTITUTION
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
HANKS, HUNTER ALLEN 
3918 GRACE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BURGLARY OF AN AUTO
BURGLARY OF AN AUTO
BURGLARY OF AN AUTO
BURGLARY OF AN AUTO
BURGLARY OF AN AUTO
BURGLARY OF AN AUTO
THEFT UNDER $1000
THEFT UNDER $1000
THEFT UNDER $1000
THEFT UNDER $1000
---
HARRIS, STEVE LENELL 
1608 W 56TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
---
HEBERT, WARREN LEE 
7976 BOSTON LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
HERRON, DANNETTE DESHUAN 
1805 BENNINGTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SPEEDING
---
HICKEY, ROBERT LEON 
13822 MOUNT TABOR ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
HINDMAN, NETTIE JO 
14431 DAYTON PIKE SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HOWARD, LEE MORGAN 
2938 GOLD POINT CIR S HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HUGHES, JAYMNE CAREZZ 
13760 MT TABOR RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HUTCHESON, BRENT ANTHONY 
9832 VINE STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
JENNINGS, TERESA LOVETTA 
1510 1/2 WHEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1000
---
JOHNSON, KACHAI CUSTER 
41 CARRIAGE HILL SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JOHNSON, MICHAEL R 
480 ALBERT PLACE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIO. FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LAW
---
JONES, JAMES GRANT 
11 CARRIAGE HILL SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
SMOKING MATERIALS - MINORS- VENDORS MULTIPLE VIO.
PROVIDING HANDGUN TO JUVENILE
---
KARCHAK, IVAN IVANOVICH 
1009 S LEE HWY CLEVELAND, 373115858 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
LEE, COURTNEY DEONTE 
1257 CYPRESS ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS DRUG PARA)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS CONT SUB)
---
LOFTIES, JOURNEE DEVELLI 
5262 ROTARY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
---
MCCULLOUGH, ROY CHESTER 
714 W 42ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
MULL, SHERRY JOANNE 
1408 E 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073210 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
PACE, ERICA JUNE 
806 N 6TH AVE CHATSWORTH, 30705 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (WHITFIELD COUNTY, GEORGIA)
---
POINTER, MELISSA KENDALE 
705 GENTRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
---
POLK, KEYRA SHANICE 
4518 HIXSON PIKE APT H8 HIXSON, 373435029 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
POPER, RACHELLE MARIE 
1234 CYPRESS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37351 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $500)
---
RAMIREZ, BENEDICTO PINEDA 
2230 EAST DR GAINESVILLE, 30504 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
RIDLEY, HEATHER DEE 
108 MORSE DRIVE FLINTSTONE, 30725 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: 
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
ROBERSON, JAMES EDWARD 
1417 NORTH MACK SMITH ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
ROGERS, WILLIAM PAUL 
171 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
WILFUL ABUSE, NEGLECT OR EXPLOITATION OF AN ADULT
---
ROTH, JAMES DAVID 
16548 HIGHWAY 193 CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SCOTT, VINCENT GERALD 
5712 E 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SEMAK, STEPHEN JUD 
3811 PEERLESS RD CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (THEFT UNDER 1,000)
---
SHOEMAKE, SAVANNAH LEIGH 
2391 W BROAD STREET COOKVILLE, 38501 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SIMS, FARRELL DEAN 
260 N WILLOW ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
THOMPSON, ASHLEY NICHOLE 
317 TANAGER CIR EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
WOODY, SHEILA MARIE 
1411 ROSSVILLE BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PROSTITUTION

June 1, 2017

May 31, 2017

11 Nabbed In East Lake Prostitution Sting As Female Police Officers Pose As Hookers

May 31, 2017

ISO Rating Drops To Class 3 In Whitfield County Sept. 1


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ANDERSON, JAMIE DIANN  3417 LISA DRIVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37407  Age at Arrest: 27 years old Arresting Agency: ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Police Department's Narcotics and Vice officers conducted a street prostitution sting and reverse prostitution sting in the East Lake area over the past two days. The two sting operations ... (click for more)

Property owners in Whitfield County can look forward to a big savings soon on their homeowner’s insurance bills, thanks to an upcoming change in the county’s ISO rating.  County Commission ... (click for more)


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ANDERSON, JAMIE DIANN  3417 LISA DRIVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37407  Age at Arrest: 27 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT) --- ANDERSON, KAITLYN GRACE  3813 TACOMA AVE RED BANK, 37415  Age at Arrest: 18 years old Arresting Agency: Red Bank DOMESTIC ... (click for more)

11 Nabbed In East Lake Prostitution Sting As Female Police Officers Pose As Hookers

Chattanooga Police Department's Narcotics and Vice officers conducted a street prostitution sting and reverse prostitution sting in the East Lake area over the past two days. The two sting operations resulted in the arrest of 11 suspects - six women for prostitution and five men for patronizing prostitution.   Drug paraphernalia, a small amount of marijuana, and a stolen ... (click for more)

Opinion

What We Owe Our Veterans

As our church, Warren Chapel AME Church  paid honors to the veterans and my viewing of the PBS feature,  Sunday , evening, I began to feel and think differently than before. Each year to sort of "go all out" celebrating Veteran's Day.  WE provide flags, certificates, notes of appreciation and acknowledgements.  My  brother, father and grandfather were ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Garden This June 2017

As I take a walk through my garden on this first day of June, everything is lush and full. That’s because we are six inches above normal in rainfall for the first five months of the year. In May we got two more inches of rainfall than usual. So, as I kick the dog’s tennis balls out of my path – to the retriever’s bountiful delight, let see what orchids and onions are popping up: ... (click for more)

Sports

Barons Strikeout 17 Lookouts Wednesday In 2-1 Win Over Chattanooga

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -  Michael Kopech struck out 10 Lookouts' batters in 5 2/3 innings pitched, while Nick Basto homered and Mason Robbins struck for an RBI single in a two-run fourth inning to lead the Barons to a 2-1 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts on Wednesday night. It was billed as a strong pitching matchup. Kopech was on the mound for the Barons while Stephen ... (click for more)

UTC Arth Hires Chris Cook To Coaching Staff

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga head football coach Tom Arth announced that Chris Cook was offered and has accepted a position on the Mocs’ coaching staff today.  Cook joins the program as the tackles and tight ends coach.    Cook is a UTC alum who was an All-American center for the Mocs in 2002.  He just finished his second year as the offensive quality ... (click for more)


