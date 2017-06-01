Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
ANDERSON, JAMIE DIANN
3417 LISA DRIVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
---
ANDERSON, KAITLYN GRACE
3813 TACOMA AVE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
ANDERSON, MICHELLE ANTOINETTE
3417 LISA DRIVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
BIRT, LASHANDRA RENEE
2812 MORGAN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BLEVINS, PRESLEY BROOKE
12 ALBANY LN RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BREWER, JESSICA ASHLEY
3273 OZARK CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BUSH, KEDRICK DEONTAE
3703 HOYT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
CARTER, TEANDRA DEANNA
1901 RAWLINGS ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBSTA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )
---
COLE, ROBERT MARLIN
7100 TANAGER COURT EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE POSSESS
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI (MANUFACTURING S
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
COLLINS, DAKODAH ALEXANDER
2100 CLEVELAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC VANDALISM UNDER $
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
CURVIN, ROBERT CRAIG
230 COX LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DEFRIESE, STEPHEN ANDREW
126SIGNAL HILLS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF PROHIBTETED WEAPON
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
FLEMING, ERIC ASHTON
616 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GABRIEL, SERGIO ELIAZER DOMINGO
6105 WENTWORTH AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
---
GARDNER, GLENDA RENEE
810 EAST 48TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
---
GREEN, TAMMY RENA
936 FORTWOOD STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
GRIFFITH, CHELSEA LEANN
1332 FLORIDA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HALFACRE, ERIC J
127 GOODSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PATRONIZING PROSTITUTION
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
HANKS, HUNTER ALLEN
3918 GRACE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS.
OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BURGLARY OF AN AUTO
BURGLARY OF AN AUTO
BURGLARY OF AN AUTO
BURGLARY OF AN AUTO
BURGLARY OF AN AUTO
BURGLARY OF AN AUTO
THEFT UNDER $1000
THEFT UNDER $1000
THEFT UNDER $1000
THEFT UNDER $1000
---
HARRIS, STEVE LENELL
1608 W 56TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
---
HEBERT, WARREN LEE
7976 BOSTON LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
HERRON, DANNETTE DESHUAN
1805 BENNINGTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SPEEDING
---
HICKEY, ROBERT LEON
13822 MOUNT TABOR ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
HINDMAN, NETTIE JO
14431 DAYTON PIKE SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HOWARD, LEE MORGAN
2938 GOLD POINT CIR S HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HUGHES, JAYMNE CAREZZ
13760 MT TABOR RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HUTCHESON, BRENT ANTHONY
9832 VINE STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
JENNINGS, TERESA LOVETTA
1510 1/2 WHEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1000
---
JOHNSON, KACHAI CUSTER
41 CARRIAGE HILL SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JOHNSON, MICHAEL R
480 ALBERT PLACE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIO. FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LAW
---
JONES, JAMES GRANT
11 CARRIAGE HILL SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
SMOKING MATERIALS - MINORS- VENDORS MULTIPLE VIO.
PROVIDING HANDGUN TO JUVENILE
---
KARCHAK, IVAN IVANOVICH
1009 S LEE HWY CLEVELAND, 373115858
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
LEE, COURTNEY DEONTE
1257 CYPRESS ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS DRUG PARA)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS CONT SUB)
---
LOFTIES, JOURNEE DEVELLI
5262 ROTARY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
---
MCCULLOUGH, ROY CHESTER
714 W 42ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
MULL, SHERRY JOANNE
1408 E 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073210
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
PACE, ERICA JUNE
806 N 6TH AVE CHATSWORTH, 30705
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (WHITFIELD COUNTY, GEORGIA)
---
POINTER, MELISSA KENDALE
705 GENTRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
---
POLK, KEYRA SHANICE
4518 HIXSON PIKE APT H8 HIXSON, 373435029
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
POPER, RACHELLE MARIE
1234 CYPRESS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37351
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $500)
---
RAMIREZ, BENEDICTO PINEDA
2230 EAST DR GAINESVILLE, 30504
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
RIDLEY, HEATHER DEE
108 MORSE DRIVE FLINTSTONE, 30725
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
ROBERSON, JAMES EDWARD
1417 NORTH MACK SMITH ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
ROGERS, WILLIAM PAUL
171 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
WILFUL ABUSE, NEGLECT OR EXPLOITATION OF AN ADULT
---
ROTH, JAMES DAVID
16548 HIGHWAY 193 CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SCOTT, VINCENT GERALD
5712 E 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SEMAK, STEPHEN JUD
3811 PEERLESS RD CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (THEFT UNDER 1,000)
---
SHOEMAKE, SAVANNAH LEIGH
2391 W BROAD STREET COOKVILLE, 38501
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SIMS, FARRELL DEAN
260 N WILLOW ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
THOMPSON, ASHLEY NICHOLE
317 TANAGER CIR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
WOODY, SHEILA MARIE
1411 ROSSVILLE BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PROSTITUTION
