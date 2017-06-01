Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Thursday, June 1, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ANDERSON, JAMIE DIANN

3417 LISA DRIVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

---

ANDERSON, KAITLYN GRACE

3813 TACOMA AVE RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

ANDERSON, MICHELLE ANTOINETTE

3417 LISA DRIVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

---

BIRT, LASHANDRA RENEE

2812 MORGAN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BLEVINS, PRESLEY BROOKE

12 ALBANY LN RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BREWER, JESSICA ASHLEY

3273 OZARK CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BUSH, KEDRICK DEONTAE

3703 HOYT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

CARTER, TEANDRA DEANNA

1901 RAWLINGS ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBSTA

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )

---

COLE, ROBERT MARLIN

7100 TANAGER COURT EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE POSSESS

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI (MANUFACTURING S

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

COLLINS, DAKODAH ALEXANDER

2100 CLEVELAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC VANDALISM UNDER $

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

CURVIN, ROBERT CRAIG

230 COX LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DEFRIESE, STEPHEN ANDREW

126SIGNAL HILLS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FAILURE TO APPEAR

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF PROHIBTETED WEAPON

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

FLEMING, ERIC ASHTON

616 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

GABRIEL, SERGIO ELIAZER DOMINGO

6105 WENTWORTH AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

---

GARDNER, GLENDA RENEE

810 EAST 48TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

---

GREEN, TAMMY RENA

936 FORTWOOD STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

---

GRIFFITH, CHELSEA LEANN

1332 FLORIDA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

HALFACRE, ERIC J

127 GOODSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PATRONIZING PROSTITUTION

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

HANKS, HUNTER ALLEN

3918 GRACE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEBURGLARY OF AN AUTOBURGLARY OF AN AUTOBURGLARY OF AN AUTOBURGLARY OF AN AUTOBURGLARY OF AN AUTOBURGLARY OF AN AUTOTHEFT UNDER $1000THEFT UNDER $1000THEFT UNDER $1000THEFT UNDER $1000---HARRIS, STEVE LENELL1608 W 56TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSENO PROOF OF INSURANCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION---HEBERT, WARREN LEE7976 BOSTON LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---HERRON, DANNETTE DESHUAN1805 BENNINGTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSPEEDING---HICKEY, ROBERT LEON13822 MOUNT TABOR ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---HINDMAN, NETTIE JO14431 DAYTON PIKE SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---HOWARD, LEE MORGAN2938 GOLD POINT CIR S HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---HUGHES, JAYMNE CAREZZ13760 MT TABOR RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---HUTCHESON, BRENT ANTHONY9832 VINE STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyUNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---JENNINGS, TERESA LOVETTA1510 1/2 WHEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1000---JOHNSON, KACHAI CUSTER41 CARRIAGE HILL SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Signal MountainBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JOHNSON, MICHAEL R480 ALBERT PLACE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIO. FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LAW---JONES, JAMES GRANT11 CARRIAGE HILL SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Signal MountainAGGRAVATED ROBBERYSMOKING MATERIALS - MINORS- VENDORS MULTIPLE VIO.PROVIDING HANDGUN TO JUVENILE---KARCHAK, IVAN IVANOVICH1009 S LEE HWY CLEVELAND, 373115858Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---LEE, COURTNEY DEONTE1257 CYPRESS ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS DRUG PARA)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS CONT SUB)---LOFTIES, JOURNEE DEVELLI5262 ROTARY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND---MCCULLOUGH, ROY CHESTER714 W 42ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCT---MULL, SHERRY JOANNE1408 E 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073210Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---PACE, ERICA JUNE806 N 6TH AVE CHATSWORTH, 30705Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (WHITFIELD COUNTY, GEORGIA)---POINTER, MELISSA KENDALE705 GENTRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT---POLK, KEYRA SHANICE4518 HIXSON PIKE APT H8 HIXSON, 373435029Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---POPER, RACHELLE MARIE1234 CYPRESS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37351Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $500)---RAMIREZ, BENEDICTO PINEDA2230 EAST DR GAINESVILLE, 30504Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---RIDLEY, HEATHER DEE108 MORSE DRIVE FLINTSTONE, 30725Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency:FAILURE TO APPEAR---ROBERSON, JAMES EDWARD1417 NORTH MACK SMITH ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 69 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION---ROGERS, WILLIAM PAUL171 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankFALSE IMPRISONMENTWILFUL ABUSE, NEGLECT OR EXPLOITATION OF AN ADULT---ROTH, JAMES DAVID16548 HIGHWAY 193 CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---SCOTT, VINCENT GERALD5712 E 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SEMAK, STEPHEN JUD3811 PEERLESS RD CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (THEFT UNDER 1,000)---SHOEMAKE, SAVANNAH LEIGH2391 W BROAD STREET COOKVILLE, 38501Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SIMS, FARRELL DEAN260 N WILLOW ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---THOMPSON, ASHLEY NICHOLE317 TANAGER CIR EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)---WOODY, SHEILA MARIE1411 ROSSVILLE BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPROSTITUTION

