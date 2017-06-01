Interviews Of 5 Superintendent Finalists Slated To Begin Monday; Choice To Be Made June 15

As our church, Warren Chapel AME Church paid honors to the veterans and my viewing of the PBS feature, Sunday , evening, I began to feel and think differently than before. Each year to sort of "go all out" celebrating Veteran's Day. WE provide flags, certificates, notes of appreciation and acknowledgements. My brother, father and grandfather were ... (click for more)
As I take a walk through my garden on this first day of June, everything is lush and full. That’s because we are six inches above normal in rainfall for the first five months of the year. In May we got two more inches of rainfall than usual. So, as I kick the dog’s tennis balls out of my path – to the retriever’s bountiful delight, let see what orchids and onions are popping up: ... (click for more)