Interviews Of 5 Superintendent Finalists Slated To Begin Monday; Choice To Be Made June 15

Thursday, June 1, 2017

Interviews of the candidates for Hamilton County school superintendent will begin Monday.

The schedule is as follows with the itinerary to be announced.

Dr. Wayne Johnson June 5th Mr. Stuart Greenberg June 6th Dr. Timothy Gadson June 7th Dr. Bryan Johnson June 8th Dr. Kirk Kelly June 9th

The selection of the superintendent will take place at the June 15 board meeting.