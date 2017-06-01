Gang Member Brooks, Who Was Beaten In Jail, Pleads Guilty To Federal Drug Charge

 Thursday, June 1, 2017 83.8°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

An alleged gang member from East Ridge who at one time was charged with attempted first-degree murder entered a guilty plea to a drug charge in Federal Court on Thursday morning.

Jermichael Brooks, who had also faced a gun charge, appeared before Magistrate Judge Chris Stegar.

He will be sentenced on Sept. 22.

Brooks was severely beaten around the face and eyes by alleged gang rivals while in custody after his most recent arrest. Magistrate Judge Steger commented that he was glad that Brooks did not lose his sight in the incident. His eyes were swollen shut during an earlier court appearance.

Attorneys Lee Davis and Janie Parks Varnel said vision has returned in one eye, though the other eye still has some swelling.

In an incident in 2014. two men said they were walking down Rogers Road when a black BMW pulled up behind them. The men told police the front seat passenger started shooting at them.

Police recovered multiple 9 mm shell casings at the scene.

The men said they recognized the shooter as a man they knew as "Bluelight." They also said he was a member of the Rolling 60's Crips gang.

After investigation, police identified "Bluelight" as Brooks, who was then 21.

When given a lineup, the men both identified Brooks as the man who shot them.

Brooks was charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and two counts of reckless endangerment. He was also charged with possession of a firearm while in commission of a felony.

However, all charges were later dropped except for a guilty plea to aggravated assault. He was given a three-year sentence.

In an incident on Jan. 23, a Chattanooga Police officer made contact with Brooks and another man at a car wash on Highway 58. They got into a gray 2016 Honda Accord that police said had been stolen from a Chattanooga car dealership.

The vehicle wrecked into a ditch after a high-speed chase. Brooks was a passenger in the vehicle driven by Marquis McReynolds.

Police found over 24 grams of crack cocaine in Brooks' jacket.

There was a loaded 9mm Taurus handgun under the driver's seat. Another handgun was found in the ditch.

Brooks said he bought the Taurus for $140 after he got out of jail in November 2016.

His prior felonies included the aggravated assault as well as a theft of property.


