Mom Charged With Using Branch To Whip Daughter For Talking To Boy She Was Told To Stay Away From

A Gentry Road woman is facing aggravated child abuse charges after police said she whipped her daughter first with a switch and then with a branch.

The charge was brought against Melissa Kendale Branch.

Police said the parents were upset that the daughter was continuing to talk with a boy she was told to stay away from.

Officers said she had several whelps on her arm from the wrist to the shoulder. She was taken to the hospital to be checked for broken bones.

According to the girl, her father told the mother to go outside and get a switch. After the switch broke, he told her to get something bigger.

The girl called police after going to a neighbor's house. 


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

11 Nabbed In East Lake Prostitution Sting As Female Police Officers Pose As Hookers


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Opinion

What We Owe Our Veterans

Roy Exum: My Garden This June 2017

Sports

Barons Strikeout 17 Lookouts Wednesday In 2-1 Win Over Chattanooga

UTC Arth Hires Chris Cook To Coaching Staff

