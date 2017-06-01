Corker Responds On Trump Withdrawal From Climate Pact

Thursday, June 1, 2017

Senator Bob Corker, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, today released the following statement regarding the Trump administration’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement.

“I appreciated the opportunity to talk with President Trump and his team several times this week about his decision on the Paris climate agreement. The substantive requirements of the agreement are, in fact, non-binding.

"On the other hand, legitimate concerns have been raised about the likelihood of domestic interest groups using the agreement to file lawsuits in an effort to halt the repeal of regulations which, while being litigated, would stifle economic growth here at home.

"I appreciate the president's desire to renegotiate an agreement that is more in line with what is achievable in a manner that promotes an increase in the standard of living of American citizens and protects our environment. I stand ready to work with him toward that end.”