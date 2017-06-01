Chancellor Fleenor Raises Judgment Against City In Favor Of Police Officers From $562,953 To $828,723

Thursday, June 1, 2017

Chancellor Pam Fleenor has increased an award for 25 high-ranking members of the Chattanooga Police Department against the city on the issue of a promised pay raise from $562,953 to $828,723.

A Circuit Court jury last Aug. 25 awarded the officers $562,953 in back pay.

Since that time, Janie Parks Varnell and Bryan Hoss of Davis & Hoss, P. C. filed post-verdict motions requesting additional damages for the officers.

Chancellor Fleenor in her final judgment against the city raised the amount to $828,723.77. This judgment includes the jury’s verdict for back pay plus front pay and prejudgment interest.

Attorney Varnell said, “These officers have been waiting a long time for this. The fact that we have a final judgment in this case provides these veteran officers a sense of long-awaited closure. While the city can certainly appeal, it is our hope and the hope of these officers that the city will do right by these officers and pay what is owed.”

It was contended that the city promised pay raises, but did not follow through on them.

Amounts awarded include:

Scott Allison Bales $30,763

Susan Blaine $36,094

James Anthony Blanton $15,730

Wilma Jean Brooks $43,163

Jonathan Connor Bryant $34,705

John Chambers $16,958

Bryan Scott Churchwell $18,595

Anthony Easter $66,959

Robert Evans $37,907

Jeffrey Tremayne Gaines $26,069

Austin Garrett $29,052

James Phillip Headden $63,162

James Franklin Lee Holloway $14,041

Craig Joel $15,698

Kevin Duane Kincer $37,319

Robert Jason Lewis $23,643

Evander Elliott Lloyd Jr. $27,463

Tommy Gene Meeks $30,618

Christopher Keith Phillips $36,756

William Phillips $29,183

Jeffrey Dewitt Rearden $32,977

The estate of Todd Thomas Royval $30,125

Rebecca Sue Shelton $69,102

Doug Stone $15,714

Rodney Craig Thompson $46,917