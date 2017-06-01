Chancellor Fleenor Raises Judgment Against City In Favor Of Police Officers From $562,953 To $828,723

Chancellor Pam Fleenor has increased an award for 25 high-ranking members of the Chattanooga Police Department against the city on the issue of a promised pay raise from $562,953 to $828,723.
A Circuit Court jury last Aug. 25 awarded the officers $562,953 in back pay.
Since that time, Janie Parks Varnell and Bryan Hoss of Davis & Hoss, P.C. filed post-verdict motions requesting additional damages for the officers.
Chancellor Fleenor in her final judgment against the city raised the amount to $828,723.77. This judgment includes the jury’s verdict for back pay plus front pay and prejudgment interest.
Attorney Varnell said, “These officers have been waiting a long time for this. The fact that we have a final judgment in this case provides these veteran officers a sense of long-awaited closure. While the city can certainly appeal, it is our hope and the hope of these officers that the city will do right by these officers and pay what is owed.”
It was contended that the city promised pay raises, but did not follow through on them.
Amounts awarded include:
Scott Allison Bales $30,763
Susan Blaine $36,094
James Anthony Blanton $15,730
Wilma Jean Brooks $43,163
Jonathan Connor Bryant $34,705
John Chambers $16,958
Bryan Scott Churchwell $18,595
Anthony Easter $66,959
Robert Evans $37,907
Jeffrey Tremayne Gaines $26,069
Austin Garrett $29,052
James Phillip Headden $63,162
James Franklin Lee Holloway $14,041
Craig Joel $15,698
Kevin Duane Kincer $37,319
Robert Jason Lewis $23,643
Evander Elliott Lloyd Jr. $27,463
Tommy Gene Meeks $30,618
Christopher Keith Phillips $36,756
William Phillips $29,183
Jeffrey Dewitt Rearden $32,977
The estate of Todd Thomas Royval $30,125
Rebecca Sue Shelton $69,102
Doug Stone $15,714
Rodney Craig Thompson $46,917