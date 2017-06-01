 Thursday, June 1, 2017 70.5°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Chancellor Fleenor Raises Judgment Against City In Favor Of Police Officers From $562,953 To $828,723

Thursday, June 1, 2017

Chancellor Pam Fleenor has increased an award for 25 high-ranking members of the Chattanooga Police Department against the city on the issue of a promised pay raise from $562,953 to $828,723.

 

A Circuit Court jury last Aug. 25 awarded the officers $562,953 in back pay.

 

Since that time, Janie Parks Varnell and Bryan Hoss of Davis & Hoss, P.

C. filed post-verdict motions requesting additional damages for the officers. 

 

Chancellor Fleenor in her final judgment against the city raised the amount to $828,723.77. This judgment includes the jury’s verdict for back pay plus front pay and prejudgment interest.

 

Attorney Varnell said, “These officers have been waiting a long time for this. The fact that we have a final judgment in this case provides these veteran officers a sense of long-awaited closure.  While the city can certainly appeal, it is our hope and the hope of these officers that the city will do right by these officers and pay what is owed.”

 

It was contended that the city promised pay raises, but did not follow through on them.

 

Amounts awarded include:

 

Scott Allison Bales $30,763

 

Susan Blaine $36,094

 

James Anthony Blanton $15,730

 

Wilma Jean Brooks $43,163

 

Jonathan Connor Bryant $34,705

 

John Chambers $16,958

 

Bryan Scott Churchwell $18,595

 

Anthony Easter $66,959

 

Robert Evans $37,907

 

Jeffrey Tremayne Gaines $26,069

 

Austin Garrett $29,052

 

James Phillip Headden $63,162

 

James Franklin Lee Holloway $14,041

 

Craig Joel $15,698

 

Kevin Duane Kincer $37,319

 

Robert Jason Lewis $23,643

 

Evander Elliott Lloyd Jr. $27,463

 

Tommy Gene Meeks $30,618

 

Christopher Keith Phillips $36,756

 

William Phillips $29,183

 

Jeffrey Dewitt Rearden $32,977

 

The estate of Todd Thomas Royval $30,125

 

Rebecca Sue Shelton $69,102

 

Doug Stone $15,714

 

Rodney Craig Thompson $46,917

 

 


