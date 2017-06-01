Jones, 19, And Juvenile Charged In Signal Mountain Armed Robbery

Thursday, June 1, 2017

Signal Mountain Police have charged 19-year-old James Grant Jones and a juvenile with aggravated robbery in connection with a hold-up on Fern Trail on Tuesday.

William Scott and Anna Polk said a juvenile pointed a gun at Scott's head and told him to get down on his knees or he would "blow your knees out."

They said the juvenile took $140 from Scott, then got in a silver Jeep Cherokee and left. Scott gave police the name of the juvenile. When the officer pulled up a picture of him, both Scott and Ms. Polk said it was the person Scott had named.

A short time later, the vehicle was stopped on Green Gorge Road and Druid Drive.

The juvenile identified by the couple was in the Jeep Cherokee with Jones, who was driving. They were taken into custody at gunpoint.

The juvenile said he went to meet Scott to buy marijuana, but Scott shorted him. He said he became angry and pulled out the gun. He said he had been given the pistol by Jones. He said he threw it out of the vehicle on N. Palisades. The gun was located and was found to be an Airsoft pistol that looked real.

Jones had Airsoft canisters and ammunition in a backpack.

Police said Scott later admitted the incident was over marijuana.

The juvenile was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.

Jones, of 11 Carriage Hill, was taken to jail, charged with aggravated robbery and providing handguns and smoking paraphernalia to a juvenile.