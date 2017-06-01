Hanks Charged With Multiple Car Break-Ins At Waterhaven

Thursday, June 1, 2017

Police have charged Hunter Hanks with multiple car break-ins at the Waterhaven gated subdivision off Harrison Pike.

Hanks, 18, of 3918 Grace Ave., was charged with five counts of burglary of an auto and four counts of theft under $1,000.

He was also charged with possession a handgun with intent to go armed and possessing a handgun while under the influence of an intoxicant.

In the incident on Wednesday, police responded to Bonny Oaks Drive and Addison Road on a report of suspicious activity. Officers were told that a white male wearing jeans and a black hoodie was suspected of burglarizing vehicles in the area.

Hanks was located and found to have his hands in his pockets. When he raised his hands, police could see a Glock 43 in a holster on the right side of his hip.

Police said the gun was stolen at a location on Waterhaven Drive the previous day.

There were five other car burglaries on the same street.

One woman said her vehicle was ransacked, though it did not appear that anything was missing. A man reported the same story.

A woman said her car was rifled through and $30 was taken. Another reported the theft of $20 and another reported $30 taken.

Hanks was also in possession of $142 cash and $14.50 in change.

He also had two cell phones and a wallet. Police were trying to ascertain their owners.

Police said Hanks lives 1.4 miles from Waterhaven and he could go there on a much shorter path.