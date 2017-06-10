Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
Here are the mug shots:
|BELVIN, CHARLES RAYMOND
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/09/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
|
|BROWN, LEBRON TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/12/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTEMPT OF COURT(NON-SUPPORT)
|
|CARDEN, RYAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/03/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500
|
|DAVIS, TABATHA DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/20/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
|
|DERRYBERRY, DANIEL CLYDE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/30/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|ELDER, HERBERT
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/19/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|
|GODINESPEREZ, MILTON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/15/1980
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|HALL, LAMIKA LASHAY
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/24/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HARRELL, JOSHUA MITCHELL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/11/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
|
|HARVEY, VALARIE SHAWNTAYE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/13/1990
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|HAYES, HEATHER ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 02/25/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
- SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|HILL, CHARLES HERBERT
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 04/27/1963
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE POSSESS
- CONTRIBUTING TO DELINQUENCY OF A CHILD
|
|HILL, JAMES MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/09/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HORTON, ERIC HORACE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/07/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HOUSER, LENDAL DEON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/13/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
|
|HOWARD, LEE MORGAN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/14/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
|
|HUGHES, KIARA LASHAWN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/22/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|JACKSON, CHARLES EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 11/28/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT UNDER 500)
|
|JOHNSON, MARK TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/18/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
- IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
- VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|JOHNSON, TOMMY FITZGERALD
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 06/03/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
|
|JONES, TERRELL LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/16/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
|
|KAZWELL, KRISTIN MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/18/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LAWSON, DAVID CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 01/23/1964
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
|
|LIGHTFOOT, CORTESE LAJUAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/31/1988
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|LINDSEY, DEDRICK
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/26/1993
Arresting Agency: Other
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MASON, SOMER LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/10/1987
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
|
|MCELRATH, MARIO BASIE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/31/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
- KIDNAPPING
|
|MCGUIRE, DARLA LAINE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 05/13/1957
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|MOODY, ANTHONY N
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/02/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|MURPHY, BYRON BERNANDO
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/25/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|NEWSOM, HAILEY MARIA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/07/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
|
|OWENS, AARON LINNELL
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 05/13/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|PARM, KINSEY ELBERT
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 09/17/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|PATTERSON, DARIUS JAMAL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/20/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|PENNEY, CHARLES RAY
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/16/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|POLLOCK, NICKOLAS PAUL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/16/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
|
|PUTMAN, DASHAY L
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/29/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBST
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
|
|RATLIFF, MYLES KEATON
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 02/01/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|RAY, ERIC LEROME
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/23/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
|
|RIVERS, TIMOTHY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/21/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|SHOULDERS, RICHARD METHEW
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 04/27/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
|
|SOLOMON, BRIONNA PATRICE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/02/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
|
|STALLION, PEGGY BEATRICE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/19/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|STOHLER, AMBER RENEE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/29/1973
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV NARCOTIC
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
|
|TAYLOR, GERALD D
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/13/1986
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|THACKER, JESSICA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/30/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|THRASHER, KARIA JESSICA
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/27/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
|
|WALKER, TARI EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/24/1977
Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
|
|WATTS, CASSIDY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/05/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|WHITE, BELINDA JEAN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 11/19/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
|
|WILLIAMS, ANNA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/15/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(CRIMINAL TRESPASSING)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT UNDER 500)
|
|WILLIAMS, CHELSEA RAELYNN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/19/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|WILLIAMS, JAMALE ANTONEO
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/30/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|WILLIAMS, KHAVELL MAILIK
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/06/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
|
|WILSON, REBECCA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/02/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|WINFIELD, NIGEL ROY
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/11/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
- CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
|
|WOODS, DARIOUS DEVON
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/13/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( EVADING ARREST)
|
|YOUNG, DEAUNTA MARQUIS
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/28/1997
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTRIBUTING TO DELINQUENCY OF A CHILD
|