 Saturday, June 10, 2017 86.4°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Saturday, June 10, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

Here are the mug shots:

BELVIN, CHARLES RAYMOND
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/09/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
BROWN, LEBRON TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/12/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT(NON-SUPPORT)
CARDEN, RYAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/03/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500
DAVIS, TABATHA DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/20/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
DERRYBERRY, DANIEL CLYDE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/30/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
ELDER, HERBERT
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/19/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
GODINESPEREZ, MILTON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/15/1980
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HALL, LAMIKA LASHAY
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/24/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
HARRELL, JOSHUA MITCHELL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/11/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
HARVEY, VALARIE SHAWNTAYE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/13/1990
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR

HAYES, HEATHER ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 02/25/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HILL, CHARLES HERBERT
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 04/27/1963
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE POSSESS
  • CONTRIBUTING TO DELINQUENCY OF A CHILD
HILL, JAMES MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/09/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
HORTON, ERIC HORACE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/07/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HOUSER, LENDAL DEON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/13/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
HOWARD, LEE MORGAN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/14/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
HUGHES, KIARA LASHAWN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/22/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
JACKSON, CHARLES EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 11/28/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT UNDER 500)
JOHNSON, MARK TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/18/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
  • NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
  • VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
JOHNSON, TOMMY FITZGERALD
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 06/03/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JONES, TERRELL LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/16/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
KAZWELL, KRISTIN MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/18/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LAWSON, DAVID CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 01/23/1964
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1000
LIGHTFOOT, CORTESE LAJUAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/31/1988
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
LINDSEY, DEDRICK
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/26/1993
Arresting Agency: Other

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MASON, SOMER LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/10/1987
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
MCELRATH, MARIO BASIE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/31/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
  • KIDNAPPING
MCGUIRE, DARLA LAINE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 05/13/1957
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
MOODY, ANTHONY N
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/02/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
MURPHY, BYRON BERNANDO
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/25/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NEWSOM, HAILEY MARIA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/07/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
OWENS, AARON LINNELL
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 05/13/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PARM, KINSEY ELBERT
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 09/17/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
PATTERSON, DARIUS JAMAL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/20/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PENNEY, CHARLES RAY
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/16/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
POLLOCK, NICKOLAS PAUL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/16/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
PUTMAN, DASHAY L
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/29/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBST
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
RATLIFF, MYLES KEATON
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 02/01/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RAY, ERIC LEROME
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/23/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RIVERS, TIMOTHY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/21/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

SHOULDERS, RICHARD METHEW
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 04/27/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
SOLOMON, BRIONNA PATRICE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/02/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
STALLION, PEGGY BEATRICE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/19/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
STOHLER, AMBER RENEE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/29/1973
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV NARCOTIC
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
TAYLOR, GERALD D
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/13/1986
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
THACKER, JESSICA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/30/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
THRASHER, KARIA JESSICA
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/27/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
WALKER, TARI EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/24/1977
Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • SELLING ALCOHOL TO MINOR
WATTS, CASSIDY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/05/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
WHITE, BELINDA JEAN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 11/19/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000

WILLIAMS, ANNA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/15/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(CRIMINAL TRESPASSING)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT UNDER 500)
WILLIAMS, CHELSEA RAELYNN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/19/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WILLIAMS, JAMALE ANTONEO
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/30/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
WILLIAMS, KHAVELL MAILIK
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/06/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
WILSON, REBECCA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/02/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WINFIELD, NIGEL ROY
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/11/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
WOODS, DARIOUS DEVON
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/13/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( EVADING ARREST)
YOUNG, DEAUNTA MARQUIS
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/28/1997
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTRIBUTING TO DELINQUENCY OF A CHILD



