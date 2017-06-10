Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Saturday, June 10, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

Here are the mug shots:

BELVIN, CHARLES RAYMOND

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 01/09/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR BROWN, LEBRON TERRELL

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 07/12/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT(NON-SUPPORT) CARDEN, RYAN LEE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/03/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500 DAVIS, TABATHA DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 12/20/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY DERRYBERRY, DANIEL CLYDE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 03/30/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION ELDER, HERBERT

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/19/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT) GODINESPEREZ, MILTON

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 12/15/1980

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE HALL, LAMIKA LASHAY

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 11/24/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR HARRELL, JOSHUA MITCHELL

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 09/11/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC HARVEY, VALARIE SHAWNTAYE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/13/1990

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FAILURE TO APPEAR

HAYES, HEATHER ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 02/25/1974

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017

Charge(s):

SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE HILL, CHARLES HERBERT

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 04/27/1963

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE POSSESS

CONTRIBUTING TO DELINQUENCY OF A CHILD HILL, JAMES MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 05/09/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR HORTON, ERIC HORACE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/07/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOUSER, LENDAL DEON

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 09/13/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU HOWARD, LEE MORGAN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 06/14/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II HUGHES, KIARA LASHAWN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/22/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) JACKSON, CHARLES EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 11/28/1960

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT UNDER 500) JOHNSON, MARK TAYLOR

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 01/18/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017

Charge(s):

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE JOHNSON, TOMMY FITZGERALD

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 06/03/1965

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JONES, TERRELL LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 02/16/1990

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR KAZWELL, KRISTIN MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 11/18/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LAWSON, DAVID CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 01/23/1964

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1000 LIGHTFOOT, CORTESE LAJUAN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/31/1988

Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE LINDSEY, DEDRICK

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 11/26/1993

Arresting Agency: Other



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MASON, SOMER LEIGH

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 03/10/1987

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

STOP SIGN VIOLATION MCELRATH, MARIO BASIE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 10/31/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

KIDNAPPING MCGUIRE, DARLA LAINE

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 05/13/1957

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) MOODY, ANTHONY N

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 01/02/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) MURPHY, BYRON BERNANDO

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 07/25/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



NEWSOM, HAILEY MARIA

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 07/07/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR OWENS, AARON LINNELL

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 05/13/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA PARM, KINSEY ELBERT

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 09/17/1970

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY) PATTERSON, DARIUS JAMAL

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 09/20/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION PENNEY, CHARLES RAY

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 09/16/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO APPEAR POLLOCK, NICKOLAS PAUL

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 09/16/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED PUTMAN, DASHAY L

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 07/29/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBST

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY) RATLIFF, MYLES KEATON

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 02/01/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA RAY, ERIC LEROME

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/23/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT RIVERS, TIMOTHY LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 07/21/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

SHOULDERS, RICHARD METHEW

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 04/27/1969

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT) SOLOMON, BRIONNA PATRICE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 09/02/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT STALLION, PEGGY BEATRICE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/19/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO APPEAR STOHLER, AMBER RENEE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 12/29/1973

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV NARCOTIC

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA TAYLOR, GERALD D

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/13/1986

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

THACKER, JESSICA

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/30/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE THRASHER, KARIA JESSICA

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/27/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT WALKER, TARI EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 08/24/1977

Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017

Charge(s):

SELLING ALCOHOL TO MINOR WATTS, CASSIDY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 01/05/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE WHITE, BELINDA JEAN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 11/19/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000

WILLIAMS, ANNA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/15/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(CRIMINAL TRESPASSING)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT UNDER 500) WILLIAMS, CHELSEA RAELYNN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 02/19/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA WILLIAMS, JAMALE ANTONEO

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 03/30/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) WILLIAMS, KHAVELL MAILIK

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 06/06/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION WILSON, REBECCA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/02/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE WINFIELD, NIGEL ROY

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 08/11/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT) WOODS, DARIOUS DEVON

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 04/13/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( EVADING ARREST) YOUNG, DEAUNTA MARQUIS

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 02/28/1997

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2017

Charge(s):

CONTRIBUTING TO DELINQUENCY OF A CHILD



