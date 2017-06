Saturday, June 10, 2017

A 16-year-old has been charged with murder after the Walker County Sheriff's Office said he shot and killed another teen on Friday night.

The incident happened on Shelly Lane shortly before 11 p.m.

The Sheriff's Office said a group of people were at a residence drinking, including adults and teens.

Witnesses said the suspect took a handgun from a backpack and shot the victim.

The shooter fled from the scene, but was later apprehended.

He was taken to the Regional Youth Development Center.