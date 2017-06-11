 Monday, June 12, 2017 76.3°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Bradley County Sheriff's Office Searching For Missing K-9 "Lucy"

Sunday, June 11, 2017
Lucy
Lucy

The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with locating one of the department's K-9 units, “Lucy”.

The female canine was discovered missing earlier Sunday in Charleston, Tn., on Cass Street, when the caretakers went to the kennel that was surrounded by a privacy fence. The K-9 handler, who is on vacation, was immediately notified upon “Lucy’s” kennel being empty.

Anyone with information regarding the location of “Lucy” is asked to contact the Bradley County 911 Communications Center immediately, and to use extreme caution if contact is made with the canine.


June 12, 2017

Walker County Arrest Report Fr June 5-11

June 12, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

June 11, 2017

Life Without Property Taxes

Many residents of Hamilton County will be delighted to know that their property taxes will not go up this year. But I invite you to do more than dabble in delight that our local government has stayed its hand from dipping deeper into our pockets for one more year. Imagine instead a Hamilton County that has no property taxes of any kind. Property taxes are a perpetual slap in the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Final 36 Hours

I will never forget it. It was Christmas Week in 2015 when a longtime newspaper friend of mine in Knoxville called one morning and, amid Season’s Greetings, wanted to know what kind of basketball we played in Chattanooga. I said something like, “much better than Knoxville,” and he laughed out loud. “You haven’t heard?” That’s how I learned an Ooltewah High player had been raped ... (click for more)

Currys' Mom: I Don't Plan to Pull My Boys Out Of Cleveland High School

The mother of Cleveland High School basketball standout KK Curry shot down reports that her son plans to leave the Blue Raiders’ program prior to his senior season. And, the mother of two other players that have chosen to play at private schools starting next season says that decision was part of a family plan to provide the best educational and athletic opportunities for ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Lookouts Move Into First Place With Sunday's 5-4 Win Over Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. --- Sunday's game in Montgomery turned from a sure-win situation to a nail biter after the Biscuits came within a run of tying the contest in the bottom of the ninth. Chattanooga held on for a 5-4 victory. Meanwhile, Tennessee lost 9-4 at Jackson and the Lookouts moved into first-place with a one-half game lead over the Smokies with seven games remaining. The ... (click for more)


