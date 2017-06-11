Bradley County Sheriff's Office Searching For Missing K-9 "Lucy"

Sunday, June 11, 2017

The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with locating one of the department's K-9 units, “Lucy”.

The female canine was discovered missing earlier Sunday in Charleston, Tn., on Cass Street, when the caretakers went to the kennel that was surrounded by a privacy fence. The K-9 handler, who is on vacation, was immediately notified upon “Lucy’s” kennel being empty.



Anyone with information regarding the location of “Lucy” is asked to contact the Bradley County 911 Communications Center immediately, and to use extreme caution if contact is made with the canine.