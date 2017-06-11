Missing Bradley County Sheriff's K-9 "Lucy" Found Deceased

Sunday, June 11, 2017

The Bradley County Sheriff's Office K-9 "Lucy" who had been missing was found deceased on Monday morning.

During a search with Chattanooga Police Department and and the Bradley County Sheriff's Office, Lucy was discovered deceased at approximately 10:19 a.m. inside McMinn County, along a railroad track. It appears the female canine deputy was struck by a train earlier Monday morning.

Lucy, who was a Belgium Malinois, became one of the agency’s K-9 units in October of 2016, and was presented “Top Dog” during U.S.P.C.A.’s (United States Police Canine Association, Inc.) certifications last year. She was known within the agency for her speed and was given the nickname of “Pocket Rocket” by personnel at the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Watson said, “Our agency is saddened by the tragic death of K-9 Deputy Lucy. She was a great asset to the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office, and served this agency well beside her assigned K-9 handler. Our female canine deputy will be buried with full honors, and Faithful Friends has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. I petition the community to pray for Lucy’s K-9 handler, Deputy Chris Shope, who treasured Lucy tremendously.”

The female canine was discovered to be missing on Sunday in Charleston, Tn., on Cass Street, when the caretakers went to the kennel that was surrounded by a privacy fence.

The K-9 handler, who is on vacation, was immediately notified upon “Lucy’s” kennel being empty.

