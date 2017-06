Monday, June 12, 2017

The County School Board will meet in a work session pm Thursday at 5 p.m. to discuss the candidates for superintendent.

There are five finalists, including interim Supt. Kirk Kelly.

The meeting will be held in the Board Room, 3074 Hickory Valley Road.

The Quarterly Session of the board will begin at 5:30 p.m. immediately following the work session.