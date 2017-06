Walker County Arrest Report Fr June 5-11

Monday, June 12, 2017

Here is the Walker County arrest report for June 5-11:

DAVIS TAYLOR JAMES W/M 24 Officer CAREATHERS PROBATION VIOLATION- F

SNYDER NICHOLES WAYNE W/M 23 Officer CAREATHERS AGGRIVATED ASSAULT, PROBATION VIOLATION- F

REED BRUCE AARON W/M 53 Officer HOLLAND PUBLIC DRUNK

LACKEY APRIL IRENE W/F 37 Officer MAYNOR RETURN FROM GA REGIONAL

OROURKE ERIC BERNARD W/M 29 PROBATION HOLD FOR CATOOSA

SPIKES CHARLES JAMES B/M 40 Officer MILLER RAPE, AGGRIVATED SODOMY

JARNAGIN JOEL RAY W/M 42 Officer MILLER CRIMINAL TRESPASS

JESSMAN ADAM JOSEPH W/M 37 MATTHEWS FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

HARRIS COURTNEY JANINE W/F 41 Officer BLACK POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN ONE OZ., POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

CAMERON JEFFERY BAKER W/M 57 PROBATION PROBATION VIOLATION

HIGDON JOSHUA ANTHONY W/M 32 Officer HOLLAND BATTERY- FVA

CHAPMAN ERIN DALE W/F 42 Officer HOUSER D.U.I., FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

JACKSON COTY DANIEL W/M 27 Officer TERRY DRIVING WHILE LICENSE IS SUSPENDED, EXPIRED TAG

MORRIS ROBERT GARY W/M 28 Officer ELLIOT HOLD FOR WHITFIELD

KEITH MARY DEANNA W/F 27 Officer DYE PROBATION VIOLATION

BAKER TRAVIS GENE W/M 28 Officer ELLIOT DRIVING WHILE LICENSE IS SUSPENDED

HIGDON JOSHUA ANTHONY W/M 32 Officer BETHUNE RETURN FROM CORNERSTONE MEDICAL CENTER

STEVENSON EDWIN TERRELL B/M 34 **** RETURN FROM CHATTOOGA COUNTY

WILLIAMS JOSHUA WADE W/M 33 Officer AGREDANO VIOLTAION OF DRIVING PERMIT, NO SEAT BELT

SLAUGENHAUPT WILLIAM LEE W/M 31 PROBATION PROBATION VIOLATION

TOMAS ROMAN DARIO H/M 34 Officer TATE DRIVING WITH NO LICENSE, NO SEAT BELT

HOLLAND WILIAM KYLE W/M 32 Officer WOOTEN ***

CARTER MEGAN DANIEL W/F 27 Officer MULLIS HINDERING 911 CALL, SIMPLE BATTERY – FVA, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN BY ALLOWING TO WITNESS FVA

BALDWIN RONALD LEDALE W/M 37 Officer STAFFORD POSSESSION MARIJUANA – LESS OZ

BANKSTON, JR DAVID RAY W/M 37 PROBATION PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

HARRIS VENESSA JEAN W/F 43 Officer ELLIOTT POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, DUI – DRUGS

DALTON CHRISTOPHER TEAL W/M 39 Officer ALFORD CONTEMPT OF SUPERIOR COURT, FTA – MISD, PROBATION VIOLATI – F

SOSEBEE CLARK ERIC W/M 57 Officer REYNOLDS FAIL EXERCISE DUE CARE WHEN USING CELL PHONE, PROBATION VIOLATION – F

SHELTON DENESHIA ROCHELLE B/F 23 PROBATION PROBATION VIOLATION – F

ALBERTSON GORDON KIRK W/M 50 Officer MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION – F

HORTON SUSAN ELIZABETH W/F 43 Officer GALYON DRIVING LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED, BROKEN TAILLIGHT, REAR WINDOW CRACK

MORRIS JOE ALLEN W/M 35 Officer GALYON FTA – MISD

MEREDITH SARA ASHLEE W/F 20 Officer MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION – F

CHANEY DAVONTE TAQUAN B/M 17 Officer HEAD GIVING FALSE INFORMATION, LOITERING/PROWLING

HOLCOMB, JR SHANNON DEWAYNE W/M 24 Officer CARTER SIMPLE BATTERY – FVA, CRIMINAL TRESPASS

CARRINGTON TIMMY WAYNE W/M 54 PROBATION PROBATION VIOLATION – F

AMOS CHRISTOPHER JAMES W/M 43 Officer DAFFRON DUI-LESS SAFE, LOITERING/PROWLING

WOODY JUSTIN LEE W/M 27 Officer MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION – M

ALEXANDER WILLIAM POLK W/M 37 Officer REYNOLDS POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE III, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, DRUGS NOT IN ORIGINAL CONTAINER, FAIL TO EXERCISE DUE CARE WHEN USING CELL PHONE, FTML

MATNER MEGAN LEANN W/F 26 Officer PARKER SIMPLE ASSAULT – FVA

BLEDSOE AUSTIN REED W/M 23 Officer BROWN PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

WILSON STEPHANIE REANNE W/F 31 Officer LOWE RETURN FROM DOCTOR

OVERBY DUSTIN BLAKE W/M 23 Officer CAMPBELL BATTERY, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN – 3RD DEGREE, SEXUAL BATTERY – M

CHADWICK DANIEL ERIC W/M 24 Officer MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION – F

KUNZELMAN KANE HUNTER W/M 20 Officer GALYON POSSESSION MARIJUANA – LESS OZ, FTML, IMPROPER BACKING, DRIVING WITH PERMIT BUT NO LICENSED DRIVER PRESENT IN VEHICLE

CHILDRESS ADAM LYNN W/M 20 Officer PARKER PROBATION VIOLATION – F

MILLER MORGAN NICOLE W/F 24 DTF POSSESSION MARIJUANA – LESS OZ

FARRIOR CHRISTOPHER ALLEN W/M 32 DTF TRAFFICKING METH

BOATFIELD DANIEL LEWIS W/M 25 Officer PERKINS SIMPLE BATTERY – FVA

GRIM WILLIAM CHASE W/M 24 PROBATION ***

ANDERTON THOMAS WILLIAM W/M 17 Officer PERKINS ***

BOLTON SABRINA RENEE W/F 30 COKER PROBATION VIOLATION- M

RADAR ERIC JASON W/M 46 LLEWELLYN SIMPLE ASSAULT- FVA

HOOD JONATHAN WESTLEY B/M 48 Officer CAREATHERS VIOLATION OF FAMILY VIOLENCE ORDER

LEMONS CHRISTIAN LEE W/M 23 MATTHEWS ***

COYNE JOSEPH LEE W/M 26 Officer CAREATHERS PROBAITON VIOLATION- F

LEWIS MARK STEVEN W/M 47 Officer CAREATHERS PROBATION VIOLATION- F

WINTERS LEBRON CHARLES W/M 43 Officer CAREATHERS PROBATION VIOLATION- F

REEVES DEREK COYLE W/M 22 Officer HOLLAND DUI, POSSESSION OF SCH II, POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

VILLERS ISSAC WILLIAM W/M 21 Officer BROWN FAILURE TO APPEAR- F

RIDLEY ZACHARY CARL W/M 17 WALK IN SIMPLE BATTERY- FVA

JUV JUV JUV *** *** *** ***

FOSTER JUDY LYNN W/F 33 DADE CO. HOUSED FOR DADE CO.

HOLLOWAY AMANDA DEMARIOUS W/F 36 Officer MAYNOR RETURN FROM HOSPITAL

JUV JUV JUV *** *** *** ***

EDGEMAN BRANDON PAUL W/M 22 Officer WOOTEN DRIVING WHILE LICENSE IS SUSPENDED OR REVOKED

SLAYTON DAGAN RILEY W/M 17 Officer REECE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN ONE OZ.

HORTON JAMATHAN BLAINE W/M 31 Officer WOOTEN HOLD FOR CATOOSA

WEBB BRANDON LEE W/M 22 Officer ELLIOT POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

CARTER TASHIA ANN W/F 35 Officer AGGREDANO BATTERY- FVA

CRAWLEY JUANITA CARMIA W/F 49 Officer AGGREDANO DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

WOODS TIFFANY ROCHELLE B/F 17 Officer HOLLAND DRIVING WHILE UNLICENSED

PARKER SIERRA SKYE W/F 24 Officer GRIFFIN RETURNING FROM HAMILTON MEDICAL

ROBERTS JOEY DALE W/M 57 Officer GARRISON SIMPLE ASSAULT- FVA

QUALLS ROCKY EUGENE W/M 43 Officer AGGREDANO DUI, DUI ENDANGERING CHILD 14 YOA OR YOUNGER

MILLS TIFFANY NICOLE W/F 21 Officer ELLIOT POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN ONE OZ.

MILLS PAUL MICHAEL W/M 18 WALK IN BOND SURRENDER, FAILURE TO APPEAR

ADAMS JAMIE ALLEN W/M 41 Officer WOOTEN FAILURE TO APPEAR- M

DICKERSON JENNIFER NICOLE W/F 29 Officer ELLIOT FAILURE TO APPEAR- M

STEPHENS JOSHUA AARON W/M 34 Officer DYE OBSTRUCTION- M

WARE KENNON DIANTE B/M 23 Officer HOUSER HOLD FOR WHITFIELD COUNTY

TOMPKINS CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL JR. W/M 22 Officer STAFFORD POSSESSION OF METH

ADAMS JERRY LAMAR W/M 61 Officer HUGGINS DISORDERLY CONDUCT

LOGAN GABRIEL JACOB W/M 22 Officer HOUSER LOITERING

WOODWARD HUNTER LEE W/M 20 Officer HUGGINS FAILURE TO APPEAR- M

BROWN CODY ALAN W/M 23 Officer WOOTEN OBSTRUCTION- M

STOKER ALYSSA SHAE W/F 25 Officer WOOTEN POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, DRUGS TO BE KEPT IN ORIGINAL CONTAINER

CORDELL JOSHUA DAVID W/M 27 Officer ELLIOT DRIVING WHILE LICENSE IS SUSPENDED, NO INSURANCE, CROSSING THE GUARD LINE WITH DRUGS, WEAPONS OR OTHER INTOXICANTS, POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE IV CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

BERRY SAMANTHA SHAWN B/F 37 Officer HOLLAND PROBATION VIOLATION- F

ARIZMENDI CECILIA PATRICIA W/F 22 Officer CLARK PROBATION VIOLATION- M

KNOX DAMON BLAINE W/M 25 Officer HOLLAND BATTERY- FVA

COOK LEONARD PARKER W/M 62 Officer COKER DUI DRUGS, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE/ IMPROPER LANE CHANGE

MCCARVER ALLEN DALE W/M 36 Officer ENGLAND DRIVING WHILE LICENSE IS SUSPENDED OR REVOKED,

BUCKNER CURTIS GRADY LEON W/M 25 Officer LLEWELLYN THEFT BY TAKING- M

MITCHELL TERRY LAVERN W/M 52 Officer CLARK DRIVING WHILE LICENSE IS SUSPENDED OR REVOKED

BARKLEY JEWELL DIANA W/F 41 TURN IN TRANSPORT TO PDC

MANN DORIS AMANDA W/F 35 Officer ELLIOT CONTRIBUTING TO A MINOR

ARNOLD JONHATHAN LLOYD W/M 36 Officer ELLIOT CONTRIBUTING TO A MINOR

ARNOLD JOHNATHAN LLOYD JR. W/M 17 Officer ELLIOT UNDERAGE CONSUMPTION

EVERETT BRANDY NICOLE W/M 32 Officer ELLIOT ***