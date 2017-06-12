2 People Displaced By Morning House Fire In North Brainerd

Monday, June 12, 2017

No injuries were reported in connection with a house fire on Monday morning in North Brainerd.

The Chattanooga Fire Department received the alarm around 9 a.m. and responded to 2718 Durand Ave. with six fire companies. The woman who lived there and her two dogs were in the front yard when the first firefighters arrived. Captain Chris Fryar with Engine 15 said flames were visible on the front of the house when the first firefighters arrived on the scene.







As additional firefighters arrived to help, the firefighters worked to get the blaze under control. Their efforts were hampered by a downed power line that separated from the house during the fire.

Captain Brent Arnold, the incident commander, said the fire caused substantial damage to the house. An estimate on the dollar loss was not available.





Captain Arnold said the fire displaced two adults and two pet dogs. Volunteers with the American Red Cross were called in to provide assistance to the victims.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Chattanooga Police, Hamilton County EMS and EPB also provided assistance on the scene.

For video by Bruce Garner and the Chattanooga Fire Department, click here and here.