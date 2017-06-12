Matthew Joel Durham Was 16-Year Old Charged In Thursday's Homicide

Chattanooga Football Club has a lot to offer fans both old and new over the next two weeks. Starting this Thursday, June 15, CFC will play FIVE home matches at FORT Finley Stadium in just 14 days: New Orleans, THURSDAY, June 15 Inter Nashville, June 17 Birmingham, June 20 FC Carolina, June 24 Memphis City, June 28 "These two weeks are our season, ... (click for more)
MONTGOMERY, Ala. --- Sunday's game in Montgomery turned from a sure-win situation to a nail biter after the Biscuits came within a run of tying the contest in the bottom of the ninth. Chattanooga held on for a 5-4 victory. Meanwhile, Tennessee lost 9-4 at Jackson and the Lookouts moved into first-place with a one-half game lead over the Smokies with seven games remaining. The ... (click for more)