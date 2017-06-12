Man Charged In Shooting That Critically Wounded Boy Was Followed By Witness To Home On Carousel Road

Monday, June 12, 2017

Police said a witness to a shooting last Thursday that critically injured an eight-year-old boy followed the shooter to a house on Carousel Road and tipped off police to his location.

Police found Lebron Terrell Brown inside 1402 Carousel Road with four other males.

Brown, 28, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, reckless endangerment, aggravated assault, unlawfully carrying a weapon and possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Police were initially dispatched to Parkridge Hospital, where the boy was taken after being shot in the abdomen. He was transferred to Erlanger Children's Hospital due to the seriousness of the wound.

His mother, Alberta Marshall, said Michael Watts was driving her white van on Windsor Street and she was the front seat passenger. Her son was in the back seat.

She said as they approached Dodson Avenue that Watts slowed due to a child playing in the street. At that time a black male appeared near the vehicle and gunfire broke out.

She said the vehicle accelerated at a rapid pace, but her son was struck during the barrage of gunfire.

Officers working an extra job nearby heard the gunfire and responded to the scene. Officers found several .40 caliber empty PMC shell casings in front of 2120 Windsor.

Police were then told by the witness that the shooter went to the Carousel Road address. Brown was then detained.

Police were told that Brown, known as "2G", resided near the scene of the shooting at 2118 Windsor St. A female at that address said Brown stayed there on a semi-consistent basis.

In a bedroom of the residence, police found a half full box of .40 caliber PMC bullets - the same caliber and brand of empty shell casings on the street.

In the same room were several pieces of mail addressed to Brown.

Another witness told of being outside at the time of the shooting and seeing "2G" fire several times into a white van and then flee in a black SUV that was parked next door.