 Monday, June 12, 2017 92.1°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Breaking News


Man Charged In Shooting That Critically Wounded Boy Was Followed By Witness To Home On Carousel Road

Monday, June 12, 2017

Police said a witness to a shooting last Thursday that critically injured an eight-year-old boy followed the shooter to a house on Carousel Road and tipped off police to his location.

Police found Lebron Terrell Brown inside 1402 Carousel Road with four other males.

Brown, 28, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, reckless endangerment, aggravated assault, unlawfully carrying a weapon and possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Police were initially dispatched to Parkridge Hospital, where the boy was taken after being shot in the abdomen. He was transferred to Erlanger Children's Hospital due to the seriousness of the wound.

His mother, Alberta Marshall, said Michael Watts was driving her white van on Windsor Street and she was the front seat passenger. Her son was in the back seat.

She said as they approached Dodson Avenue that Watts slowed due to a child playing in the street. At that time a black male appeared near the vehicle and gunfire broke out.

She said the vehicle accelerated at a rapid pace, but her son was struck during the barrage of gunfire.

Officers working an extra job nearby heard the gunfire and responded to the scene. Officers found several .40 caliber empty PMC shell casings in front of 2120 Windsor. 

Police were then told by the witness that the shooter went to the Carousel Road address. Brown was then detained.

Police were told that Brown, known as "2G", resided near the scene of the shooting at 2118 Windsor St. A female at that address said Brown stayed there on a semi-consistent basis.

In a bedroom of the residence, police found a half full box of .40 caliber PMC bullets - the same caliber and brand of empty shell casings on the street.

In the same room were several pieces of mail addressed to Brown.

Another witness told of being outside at the time of the shooting and seeing "2G" fire several times into a white van and then flee in a black SUV that was parked next door.

 


June 12, 2017

Catoosa County Arrest Report For June 2-8

June 12, 2017

PHOTOS: Sunday Night At Riverbend

June 12, 2017

Police Charge Justin Dobraska In Car Break-Ins At East Brainerd Ball Park


Click  here  for the Catoosa County arrest report for June 2-9. (click for more)

(click for more)

Police have charged Justin Dobraska in two car break-ins at a ball park in East Brainerd. Dobraska, 41, is charged with two counts of burglary of an auto and three counts of theft under $1,000. ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Catoosa County Arrest Report For June 2-8

Click  here  for the Catoosa County arrest report for June 2-9. (click for more)

PHOTOS: Sunday Night At Riverbend

(click for more)

Opinion

Life Without Property Taxes

Many residents of Hamilton County will be delighted to know that their property taxes will not go up this year. But I invite you to do more than dabble in delight that our local government has stayed its hand from dipping deeper into our pockets for one more year. Imagine instead a Hamilton County that has no property taxes of any kind. Property taxes are a perpetual slap in the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Final 36 Hours

I will never forget it. It was Christmas Week in 2015 when a longtime newspaper friend of mine in Knoxville called one morning and, amid Season’s Greetings, wanted to know what kind of basketball we played in Chattanooga. I said something like, “much better than Knoxville,” and he laughed out loud. “You haven’t heard?” That’s how I learned an Ooltewah High player had been raped ... (click for more)

Sports

CFC Prepares For Five Home Games In Two Weeks

 Chattanooga Football Club has a lot to offer fans both old and new over the next two weeks. Starting this Thursday, June 15, CFC will play FIVE home matches at FORT Finley Stadium in just 14 days:  New Orleans, THURSDAY, June 15 Inter Nashville, June 17 Birmingham, June 20 FC Carolina, June 24 Memphis City, June 28 "These two weeks are our season, ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Lookouts Move Into First Place With Sunday's 5-4 Win Over Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. --- Sunday's game in Montgomery turned from a sure-win situation to a nail biter after the Biscuits came within a run of tying the contest in the bottom of the ninth. Chattanooga held on for a 5-4 victory. Meanwhile, Tennessee lost 9-4 at Jackson and the Lookouts moved into first-place with a one-half game lead over the Smokies with seven games remaining. The ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors