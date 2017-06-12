Authorities Seek Information On Possible Suspect In Home Invasion

Monday, June 12, 2017

Investigators with the Chattanooga Police Department are seeking the help of the public in identifying a suspect believed to be involved in a home invasion.

On March 30, Chattanooga Police responded to a home invasion on the 1100 block of Renas Terrace.

Several suspects entered the residence and demanded money and valuables from the resident at gunpoint. There were no injuries reported during the incident.

The investigation has led detectives to suspect the pictured individual may be involved.

Police need help in identifying him. Anyone who recognizes him should call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423 698-2525. Callers can remain anonymous.