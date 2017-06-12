Police Charge Justin Dobraska In Car Break-Ins At East Brainerd Ball Park

Monday, June 12, 2017

Police have charged Justin Dobraska in two car break-ins at a ball park in East Brainerd.

Dobraska, 41, is charged with two counts of burglary of an auto and three counts of theft under $1,000.

The break-ins happened around 1 p.m. on May 13 at Batter's Place Ball Park at 8011 E. Brainerd Road.

Identity items such as checks and credit cards were taken from both cars.

A man reported that two of his checks were cashed using the identity of the other victim, a woman. The checks were cashed at First Tennessee Bank on May 15 for $2,780.

The woman had her stolen check used at Advanced Financial on Brainerd Road the same day as the burglary.

Advanced Financial furnished video still of Dobraska using the woman's stolen check. The check was made out to Dobraska for $230.

Other officers said they were also working cases in which Dobraska was the suspect.