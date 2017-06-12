 Monday, June 12, 2017 92.3°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

PHOTOS: Sunday Night At Riverbend

Monday, June 12, 2017
  photo by Mark A. Herndon

  Corey Smith

    photo by Mark A. Herndon
  photo by Mark A. Herndon

  Corey Smith

    photo by Mark A. Herndon

  Corey Smith

    photo by Mark A. Herndon

  Corey Smith

    photo by Mark A. Herndon

  Corey Smith

    photo by Mark A. Herndon

  Corey Smith fans

    photo by Mark A. Herndon

  Old Dominion

    photo by Mark A. Herndon

  Old Dominion

    photo by Mark A. Herndon

  Old Dominion

    photo by Mark A. Herndon

  Old Dominion

    photo by Mark A. Herndon

  Old Dominion

    photo by Mark A. Herndon

  Old Dominion

    photo by Mark A. Herndon

  Old Dominion

    photo by Mark A. Herndon

  Old Dominion

    photo by Mark A. Herndon

  Old Dominion

    photo by Mark A. Herndon

  Old Dominion

    photo by Mark A. Herndon

  Old Dominion

    photo by Mark A. Herndon
  photo by Mark A. Herndon
  photo by Mark A. Herndon
  photo by Mark A. Herndon
  photo by Mark A. Herndon
  photo by Mark A. Herndon
  photo by Mark A. Herndon
  photo by Mark A. Herndon
  photo by Mark A. Herndon


June 12, 2017

Catoosa County Arrest Report For June 2-8

June 12, 2017

PHOTOS: Sunday Night At Riverbend

June 12, 2017

Police Charge Justin Dobraska In Car Break-Ins At East Brainerd Ball Park


Police have charged Justin Dobraska in two car break-ins at a ball park in East Brainerd. Dobraska, 41, is charged with two counts of burglary of an auto and three counts of theft under $1,000. ... (click for more)


Opinion

Life Without Property Taxes

Many residents of Hamilton County will be delighted to know that their property taxes will not go up this year. But I invite you to do more than dabble in delight that our local government has stayed its hand from dipping deeper into our pockets for one more year. Imagine instead a Hamilton County that has no property taxes of any kind. Property taxes are a perpetual slap in the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Final 36 Hours

I will never forget it. It was Christmas Week in 2015 when a longtime newspaper friend of mine in Knoxville called one morning and, amid Season’s Greetings, wanted to know what kind of basketball we played in Chattanooga. I said something like, “much better than Knoxville,” and he laughed out loud. “You haven’t heard?” That’s how I learned an Ooltewah High player had been raped ... (click for more)

Sports

CFC Prepares For Five Home Games In Two Weeks

 Chattanooga Football Club has a lot to offer fans both old and new over the next two weeks. Starting this Thursday, June 15, CFC will play FIVE home matches at FORT Finley Stadium in just 14 days:  New Orleans, THURSDAY, June 15 Inter Nashville, June 17 Birmingham, June 20 FC Carolina, June 24 Memphis City, June 28 "These two weeks are our season, ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Lookouts Move Into First Place With Sunday's 5-4 Win Over Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. --- Sunday's game in Montgomery turned from a sure-win situation to a nail biter after the Biscuits came within a run of tying the contest in the bottom of the ninth. Chattanooga held on for a 5-4 victory. Meanwhile, Tennessee lost 9-4 at Jackson and the Lookouts moved into first-place with a one-half game lead over the Smokies with seven games remaining. The ... (click for more)


