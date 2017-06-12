Man Without License Drives In Pedestrian-Only Area At Bessie Smith Strut; Strikes Pedestrian

Monday, June 12, 2017

A man who does not have a driver's license was driving in a pedestrian-only section at the Bessie Smith Strut on Monday afternoon and struck a pedestrian.

The victim suffered serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

Chattanooga Police responded to 200 East MLK Blvd. at around 4 p.m. on a pedestrian struck.

Police said Angel J. Ayala, 34, was a vendor at the Strut.

She was observed by police in a pedestrian-only area of MLK Boulevard during the festival.

While backing up, her vehicle struck the pedestrian, who was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS, who were already on scene for the festival.

Ms. Ayala was taken into custody for driving without a driver's license and improper backing