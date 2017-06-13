 Tuesday, June 13, 2017 73.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Tuesday, June 13, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

Here are the mug shots:

AUSTIN, APRIL RENEE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/14/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
AYALA, ANGEL JACINTO
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/26/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE
BAILEY, FLOYD JASON
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/13/1977
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BEATRICE, ANDREW JAMES
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/17/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BOWMAN, RICHARD LEVON
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/12/1969
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BRANNON, MALCOM JUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/09/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $500
BROOKS, BRENDA G
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 08/01/1952
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DEJURNETTE, CHERI MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/11/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
DELONG, MELODY RAE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/11/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DENTON, JOSHUA CLARK
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/14/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

DILLON, FOREST ELIJAH
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/06/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FRANKLIN, ROBERT MARK
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 03/05/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
GILLIAM, JEFFERY TYLER
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/22/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
GILREATH, ADAM SHANE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/25/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GOSSELIN, SHAWN DAVID
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 05/06/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
GREGORY, KEVIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 10/24/1968
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
HOWELL, ERIC KYLE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/21/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HUGHES, ZOE JANICE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/14/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOHNSON, STARLA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/16/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF BUSINESS)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
JOHNSON, TIMOTHY SHANE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/21/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATIION OF PROBATION ( DRIVING ON REVOKED )

JONES, DONTRELL LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/23/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
KIDWELL, JAMISON SHANE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/25/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
KING, BRICARA SHAQUELL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/25/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
KINNAMON, KEVIN LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/10/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LAMB, ELIZABETH PAIGE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/18/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LANGSTON, WILLIAM DEAN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/17/1989
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
LEA, TARA ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/17/1982
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LEWIS, DEMETRICUS DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/08/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MORELAND, DONNELL
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 07/22/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MYERS, EUGENE CLAY
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/10/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • HUNTING WITHOUT PERMISSION
  • ILLEGAL TAKING, POSSESION OR DESTRUCTION OF WILDLI
  • DEER HUNTING IN CLOSED SEASON
  • FALSE REPORTS
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

NEAL, CEDRIC LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 10/05/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
NORTHCUT, BRADFORD G
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/31/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
NUNLEY, TIMOTHY PAUL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/15/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION
OLDHAM, MARVIN LYNN
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 09/22/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PHILLIPS, LINDY BRAYDEN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 03/10/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 10000
PHIPPS, ERIC MARLON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/11/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PIERCY, AMY RACHELLE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 05/12/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
RAULSTON, DEBRA P
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 12/11/1956
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SANCHEZ, HENRY ISAAC
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/06/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SAVOY, DONOVAN ZACHARY
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/13/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

STRONG, KEARIA DESHUNTINE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/12/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
SUMMERS, RODNEY LABRON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/03/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TARPLEY, HAILEY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/30/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THORNTON, MATHEW TYLER
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/19/1984
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF ROXYCODONE)
TRAMMELL, ALONZO L
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/20/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TUCKER, KEANDRA LAQUISE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/31/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TURNER, RALPHEAL CORTEZ
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/08/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE FROM CATOOSA COUNTY GEORGIA
WELLS, ANDREA IDANAISSA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/19/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • FORGERY
WESTMORELAND, KELVIN LAQUON
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/01/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(ROBBERY)
WILSON, MICHAEL EVAN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/01/1994
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST




