Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
AUSTIN, APRIL RENEE
2301 E 18TH STREET PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 374045204
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
AYALA, ANGEL JACINTO
1615 ABNER DRIVE SW ATLANTA, 30318
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE
---
BAILEY, FLOYD JASON
156 VALLEY RIDGE RD EVANSVILLE, 37343
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BEATRICE, ANDREW JAMES
1504 TRUMAN AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BERNAU, AARON CHANDLER
1170 N MOORE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BOWMAN, RICHARD LEVON
11381 RAILROAD ST SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BRANNON, MALCOM JUSTIN
12 GLOVE KNOWE DRI ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $500
---
BROOKS, BRENDA G
1815 E28TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
BROWN, ANTHONY MAURICE
6432 ROSEMARY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BURTON, SYDNEY SHAE
189 E HIGHWATER ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
CALBOUGH, TERRY LEE
2223 EAST HARBOR RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CARD, RANDI LYNNE
14343 MAY RD SODDY DAISY, 373798303
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
COOPER, LARRYEN ANTWON
3001 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
DEJURNETTE, CHERI MONIQUE
10 CREST DR DECATUR, 30035
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
DELONG, MELODY RAE
584 PARKSVILLE ROAD BENTON, 37307
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DENTON, JOSHUA CLARK
HAMPTON INN ROSSVILE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
DILLON, FOREST ELIJAH
4920 GOLDEN MTN RD SPARTA, 38503
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
DUNN, JUDDSON STALLINGS
3653 THRUSHWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ERWIN, CYNTHIA TUCKER
4827 JERSEY PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGGRAVATED)
---
FRANKLIN, ROBERT MARK
4013 SHADY OAK DRIVE OOTEWAH, 373434548
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
GILLIAM, JEFFERY TYLER
4616 SUNFLOWER LN APT 712 CHATTANOOGA, 374163040
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
GILREATH, ADAM SHANE
4803 16TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GOSSELIN, SHAWN DAVID
1718 MOUNT ZION RD GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
---
GREGORY, KEVIN LEE
3418 DELASHMITT RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HOWELL, ERIC KYLE
5904 FORT SUMTER DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HUGHES, ZOE JANICE
1266 LAKESIDE LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JOHNSON, ANTONIO LABRON
4424 MURRY HILLS DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37416
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JOHNSON, STARLA MICHELLE
4117 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF BUSINESS)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
---
JOHNSON, TIMOTHY SHANE
149 BROWN WOOD LANE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATIION OF PROBATION ( DRIVING ON REVOKED )
---
JONES, DONTRELL LAMAR
614 N HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042116
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
KIDWELL, JAMISON SHANE
2207 LYNDON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
KING, BRICARA SHAQUELL
2617 E 19TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374045419
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
KINNAMON, KEVIN LEWIS
178 VICKSBURG WAY UNIT C DALTON, 30721
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
LAMB, ELIZABETH PAIGE
5220 HICKORY WOODS LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LANGSTON, WILLIAM DEAN
1100 RHEA COUNTY HWY DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
LEA, TARA ELIZABETH
717 CHEROKEE TRAIL ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LEWIS, DEMETRICUS DEWAYNE
850 ARINGTON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MORELAND, DONNELL
1600 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
MOYLAN, TANNER DEAN
3957 ATLANTA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
MYERS, EUGENE CLAY
11309 HIGHWAY 58 GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HUNTING WITHOUT PERMISSION
ILLEGAL TAKING, POSSESION OR DESTRUCTION OF WILDLI
DEER HUNTING IN CLOSED SEASON
FALSE REPORTS
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
---
NEAL, CEDRIC LAMAR
1686 HAMLET DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
NORTHCUT, BRADFORD G
801 HILLVIEW HTS Nashville, 372042147
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
NUNLEY, TIMOTHY PAUL
1332 RIDGE ROAD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
---
OLDHAM, MARVIN LYNN
14 LAUREL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PHILLIPS, LINDY BRAYDEN
7714 CANE HOLLOW RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 10000
---
PHIPPS, ERIC MARLON
6433 GRAY FRYAR RD SIGNAL MTN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
PIERCY, AMY RACHELLE
3801 OAKLAND TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
---
RAULSTON, DEBRA P
7113 ELMBROOK LANE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
ROLLINS, EMANUEL L
709 SUMMITT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374121356
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
---
SANCHEZ, HENRY ISAAC
4028 E FREEDOM CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
SANTANA, JACOB DANIEL
354 GRANT DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30732
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000 (AUTO)
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
SAVOY, DONOVAN ZACHARY
109 MARYLAND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
SMITH, CASEY JAY
709 RAY LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
STEWART, JUSTIN MICHAEL
8328 MIDDLE ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
STRONG, KEARIA DESHUNTINE
1902 CAMDEN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.
MERCHANDISE) UND
---
SUMMERS, RODNEY LABRON
2709 CITIVIEW APT H5 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
TARPLEY, HAILEY MARIE
1014 VAUGH STREET LIVESTON, 38570
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
THORNTON, MATHEW TYLER
1205 WESTBROOK ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF ROXYCODONE)
---
TRAMMELL, ALONZO L
733 MCGOWEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
TUCKER, KEANDRA LAQUISE
5514 OLEARY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102223
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
TURNER, RALPHEAL CORTEZ
201 WASHINGTON STREET ATLANTA, 30303
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE FROM CATOOSA COUNTY GEORGIA
---
WELLS, ANDREA IDANAISSA
502 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FORGERY
---
WESTMORELAND, KELVIN LAQUON
1705 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(ROBBERY)
---
WILSON, MICHAEL EVAN
2609 E 41ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency:
EVADING ARREST
Here are the mug shots:
