Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Tuesday, June 13, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

MERCHANDISE) UND---SUMMERS, RODNEY LABRON2709 CITIVIEW APT H5 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---TARPLEY, HAILEY MARIE1014 VAUGH STREET LIVESTON, 38570Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---THORNTON, MATHEW TYLER1205 WESTBROOK ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency:VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF ROXYCODONE)---TRAMMELL, ALONZO L733 MCGOWEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---TUCKER, KEANDRA LAQUISE5514 OLEARY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102223Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---TURNER, RALPHEAL CORTEZ201 WASHINGTON STREET ATLANTA, 30303Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE FROM CATOOSA COUNTY GEORGIA---WELLS, ANDREA IDANAISSA502 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFORGERY---WESTMORELAND, KELVIN LAQUON1705 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION(ROBBERY)---WILSON, MICHAEL EVAN2609 E 41ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency:EVADING ARREST

Here are the mug shots:

AUSTIN, APRIL RENEE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 03/14/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE AYALA, ANGEL JACINTO

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 09/26/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE BAILEY, FLOYD JASON

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 07/13/1977

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BEATRICE, ANDREW JAMES

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 02/17/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BOWMAN, RICHARD LEVON

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 09/12/1969

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BRANNON, MALCOM JUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/09/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $500 BROOKS, BRENDA G

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 08/01/1952

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT DEJURNETTE, CHERI MONIQUE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 02/11/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE DELONG, MELODY RAE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 04/11/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DENTON, JOSHUA CLARK

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/14/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

DILLON, FOREST ELIJAH

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 10/06/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA FRANKLIN, ROBERT MARK

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 03/05/1965

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE GILLIAM, JEFFERY TYLER

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 11/22/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF GILREATH, ADAM SHANE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 06/25/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GOSSELIN, SHAWN DAVID

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 05/06/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC GREGORY, KEVIN LEE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 10/24/1968

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR HOWELL, ERIC KYLE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 02/21/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUGHES, ZOE JANICE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 02/14/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSON, STARLA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 01/16/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF BUSINESS)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT) JOHNSON, TIMOTHY SHANE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 04/21/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATIION OF PROBATION ( DRIVING ON REVOKED )

JONES, DONTRELL LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 10/23/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR KIDWELL, JAMISON SHANE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 04/25/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA KING, BRICARA SHAQUELL

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 05/25/1992

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION KINNAMON, KEVIN LEWIS

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 07/10/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE LAMB, ELIZABETH PAIGE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 08/18/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LANGSTON, WILLIAM DEAN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/17/1989

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT LEA, TARA ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/17/1982

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT LEWIS, DEMETRICUS DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 05/08/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MORELAND, DONNELL

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 07/22/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC

DISORDERLY CONDUCT MYERS, EUGENE CLAY

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 07/10/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017

Charge(s):

HUNTING WITHOUT PERMISSION

ILLEGAL TAKING, POSSESION OR DESTRUCTION OF WILDLI

DEER HUNTING IN CLOSED SEASON

FALSE REPORTS

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

NEAL, CEDRIC LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 10/05/1957

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017

Charge(s):

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE NORTHCUT, BRADFORD G

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 08/31/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE NUNLEY, TIMOTHY PAUL

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 05/15/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION OLDHAM, MARVIN LYNN

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 09/22/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PHILLIPS, LINDY BRAYDEN

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 03/10/1999

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 10000 PHIPPS, ERIC MARLON

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/11/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE PIERCY, AMY RACHELLE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 05/12/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY) RAULSTON, DEBRA P

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 12/11/1956

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SANCHEZ, HENRY ISAAC

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 05/06/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SAVOY, DONOVAN ZACHARY

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 09/13/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)