Corker, Other Senators Announce Agreement On Russia Sanctions

Tuesday, June 13, 2017

U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Chairman Mike Crapo (R-Id.), Ranking Member Sherrod Brown (D-Oh.), Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker (R-Tn.) and Ranking Member Ben Cardin (D-Md.) on Monday announced a bipartisan agreement on legislation to strengthen and expand current U.S. sanctions on Russia.

The amendment to the underlying Iran sanctions bill maintains and substantially expands sanctions against the government of Russia in response to the violation of the territorial integrity of the Ukraine and Crimea, its brazen cyber-attacks and interference in elections, and its continuing aggression in Syria.

The amendment will:

· Provide for a mandated congressional review if sanctions are relaxed, suspended or terminated.

· Codify and strengthen existing sanctions contained in executive orders on Russia, including the sanctions’ impact on certain Russian energy projects and on debt financing in key economic sectors.

· Impose new sanctions on: corrupt Russian actors; those seeking to evade sanctions; those involved in serious human rights abuses; those supplying weapons to the Assad regime; those conducting malicious cyber activity on behalf of the Russian government; those involved in corrupt privatization of state-owned assets; and those doing business with the Russian intelligence and defense sectors.  

· Allow broad new sanctions on key sectors of Russia’s economy, including mining, metals, shipping and railways.

· Authorize robust assistance to strengthen democratic institutions and counter disinformation across Central and Eastern European countries that are vulnerable to Russian aggression and interference. 

· Require a study on the flow of illicit finance involving Russia and a formal assessment of U.S. economic exposure to Russian state-owned entities. 


Catoosa County Arrest Report For June 2-8

Hamilton County Woman Charged With TennCare Drug Fraud

Corker Credits Secretary Tillerson For Unprecedented Outreach


Here is the Catoosa County arrest report for June 2-8: 06-02-17 Richard Curtis Clowers, 52, of 110 Van Cleve Street, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of affixing tag to misrepresent, ... (click for more)

A Hamilton County woman is charged with doctor shopping for prescription drugs, using TennCare as payment for the pills. The Office of Inspector General (OIG), with the assistance of the ... (click for more)

At a hearing to consider the State Department’s fiscal year 2018 budget request, Senator  Bob Corker, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee , credited Secretary of State Rex ... (click for more)


Making Difficult Decisions Together

There are several key decisions to be made this week by the county and school leaders.  Time is short but if both sides committed to the difficult work anything is possible.   Here's one possible outline to begin a discussion:  Rather than kicking the funding can down the road for a 13th year, the County Commission steps up and increases property taxes by $24 million, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Believer’s Stance

Last Tuesday one of the best female soccer players in the United States quietly withdrew her name from the U.S. Women’s National Team citing only “person reasons.” Jaelene Hinkle, a speedy defender, neither traveled nor played in “friendlies” matches in Sweden and Norway last Thursday and Sunday. Further, US Soccer buried the announcement she would not play with the team deep in ... (click for more)

Blackburn Steps Down As UTC AD

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga today announced that Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics David Blackburn has stepped down from his position effective immediately.  Blackburn recently finished his fourth year with the Mocs, and is leaving to pursue other interests.    “We appreciate the time and attention that David has provided our athletic programs ... (click for more)

Joyner Named TSWA Women’s Basketball Player Of The Year

Former University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women's basketball standout  Jasmine Joyner   was named Tennessee's 2016-17 Women's College Basketball Player of the Year by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association on Monday. Joyner earned Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors and garnered Most Outstanding Player accolades at the conference tournament, ... (click for more)


