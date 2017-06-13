Woman Begged That Ambulance Hurry After Stabbing Boyfriend Of Over 7 Years

Tuesday, June 13, 2017

A woman told police she begged for medical help for her boyfriend of seven and a half years after she stabbed him at a low-rent motel on Broad Street on April 30.

Rachel Green, 51, said she poked 59-year-old Lymorris Martin in the arm with a steak knife after he punched her in the eye and knocked her down, then hit her again.

General Sessions Court Judge Clarence Shattuck bound a criminal homicide charge to the Grand Jury against Ms. Morris. He said it was not a case of first-degree murder, but a jury might consider a lesser charge.

Ernest Green, brother of the defendant, said he saw Martin come out of the bathroom at the Lookout Mountain Suites and slug his sister in the right eye. He said he did not see the stabbing.

He said Martin jumped up and said, "I think I've been stabbed." He then slumped to the floor. He was leaning against the front door dead when an investigator arrived an hour after the stabbing. The first officer at the scene had tried to use a tourniquet to halt the rapid flow of blood from his arm.

The brother said Ms. Green said, "I didn't mean to do it."

Ms. Green told Investigator Taylor Walker, "I was just trying to get him off me. I'm not a bad person."

She said the couple often fought and police had to be called previously.

She said the day of the incident she had had three beers and Martin had consumed at least eight.

She said he was very jealous of her. She said, "He wanted to be the center of attention."

Ms. Green said she took the victim in her arms trying to get him to revive, saying, "C'mon baby. Please baby."

Police initially said Ms. Green could have walked away from the incident because Martin was not armed.

She remains held on a $100,000 bond.