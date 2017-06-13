 Tuesday, June 13, 2017 98.2°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Catoosa County Arrest Report For June 2-8

Tuesday, June 13, 2017

Here is the Catoosa County arrest report for June 2-8:

06-02-17
Richard Curtis Clowers, 52, of 110 Van Cleve Street, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of affixing tag to misrepresent, driving while license suspended, no insurance and suspended registration.

Markella Jamesha Porter, 18, of 3902 Camilla Drive, Chattanooga arrested for theft by shoplifting.

06-03-17
Satoria N. Marsh, 21, of 3675 Chateau Lane, Chattanooga arrested for theft by shoplifting.



06-05-17
Dustin Blaik Harden, 17, of 179 Melissa Drive, Ringgold arrested for disorderly conduct.

Michael Alexander Bell, 28, of 3148 Lakeview Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving without valid license and expired registration.

Lamika Lashay Hall, 39, of 7226 Taylor Road, Harrison, TN arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended/revoked.

Arnold Abraham, 47, of 132 Cedar Lane, Fort Oglethorpe arrested for driving without a license.

06-06-17
Allen Mathew Grover, 25, of 136 Santa Fe Trail, Dalton arrested for driving while license suspended.

Cassie Brooke Hensley, 18, of 248 Abney Drive, Lafayette arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.

06-07-17
Rodney King Bearden, 38, of 2 Canary Lane, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while suspended and failure to maintain lane.

Christy Nicole Barton, 17, of 167 Cornelison Drive, Ringgold arrested on charges of reckless driving, laying drags and failure to maintain lane.

06-08-17
Joshua Aaron Stephens, 34, of 2396 Old Bethel Road, Chickamauga arrested on a charge of drinking and disorderly.

Bonny Sue Hargis, 36, of 45 Julian Lane, Ringgold arrested on charges of giving false name/information to police and theft by taking.

David S. Hacker, 23, of 1231 Highland Drive, Chattanooga arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and driving while license suspended/revoked.

Lloyd Keith Culbertson, 29, of 3926 North Quail Lane, Chattanooga arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Angel Dawn Duncan, 44, of 301 Granite Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of obstruction of officers.

Timothy Shane Johnson, 24, of 6574 East Brainerd Road, Chattanooga arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Citation Statistics:

Speeding……….26
License required………..4
Driving on roadways laned for traffic……….3
Driving while license suspended or revoked………5
Required position & methods of turning at intersections……….1
Proof of insurance required……….3
Suspended registration……….2
Following too closely………….5
Unsecured load………..1
Defective/missing windshields/windshield wipers……….1
Failure to move over for emergency vehicles………..2
Possession of marijuana……….1
Removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal………..1
Possession of open container of alcoholic beverage while operating vehicle…….1
Vehicle turning left………..1
Failure to exercise due care…………2
Failure to obey traffic control devices……….6
Reckless driving……….1
Display of unauthorized signs, signals, or markings……….1
Expiration & renewal licenses; reexamination required…………1
License to be carried and exhibited on demand……….2
Seat belt violations………..12
Operation of vehicle without current plate……….11



