City Counciil Turns Down Contract For Bicycle Pedestrian Counters

Tuesday, June 13, 2017

The City Council on Tuesday night voted not to approve a $40,470 per year contract for bicycle pedestrian counters.

The contract was with Eco-Counter, Inc., of Montreal, Canada.

Transportation Administrator Blythe Bailey said a similar contract had been approved in January. However, he said there were problems in the way the bid was drawn up so it had to be redone.

Vice Chairman Ken Smith made the motion and Councilman Darrin Ledford seconded it.

Vice Chairman Smith said, "I voted no the last time this item was brought before the Council. Our city has a lot of needs and priorities, and for me, bicycle counters is not one of them."