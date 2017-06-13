Residents Near Dupont Parkway Protest Planned Sewer Tower

Tuesday, June 13, 2017

Residents from the Lupton City, Fairfax Heights and the Bagwell City neighborhoods appeared before the City Council on Tuesday night to protest a planned 7.5 million gallon sewage holding tank.

Mark Mullins said the tank is due to be placed within 50 to 75 feet of one residence.

Danny Grimmett, whose house will be closest to the tank, said it will be 50 feet tall, four houses wide and three houses long.

He said residents were told it could not be placed on the other side of Dupont Parkway where there are no houses nearby because of sinkholes.

"We will be smelling raw sewage 24/7," he said.

Mr. Grimmett, who said he has 126 names on a petition against it, also claimed that city crews have been spreading out raw sewage in that vicinity.

He said it has brought a rank smell along with a host of mosquitoes.

The location is near Memphis Drive.

