Some Auto Renewal Forms Not Reaching Motorists Due To Temporary Equipment Breakdown At State Office

County Clerk Bill Knowles stated that the Department of Revenue vehicle registration renewal forms are not reaching many local motorists. He said, “We have been informed by the state office, which prepares and mails the reminders, that they have experienced a temporary equipment breakdown in their mailroom.”
Mr. Knowles assured motorists that the State Air Pollution Board’s test can be administered without the form.
He said, “The emissions technician may ask for the form, but a current tag receipt will be accepted. Emissions results will then be electronically transmitted to the Clerk’s office enabling online renewal processing at www.countyclerkanytime.com
or applying to renew at the tag office”.