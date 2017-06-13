 Tuesday, June 13, 2017 76.1°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Some Auto Renewal Forms Not Reaching Motorists Due To Temporary Equipment Breakdown At State Office

County Clerk Bill Knowles stated that the Department of Revenue vehicle registration renewal forms are not reaching many local motorists. He said, “We have been informed by the state office, which prepares and mails the reminders, that they have experienced a temporary equipment breakdown in their mailroom.”

Mr. Knowles assured motorists that the State Air Pollution Board’s test can be administered without the form.

He said, “The emissions technician may ask for the form, but a current tag receipt will be accepted. Emissions results will then be electronically transmitted to the Clerk’s office enabling online renewal processing at www.countyclerkanytime.com or applying to renew at the tag office”. 


Funeral Arrangements Set For Bradley County K-9 Deputy Lucy

Bird Nest In Vent Causes Fire At Signal Hills Drive


The funeral arrangements for K-9 Deputy Lucy have been finalized, and the public and all first responders are invited to attend. Visitation and a funeral service will both be held on Friday, ... (click for more)

County Clerk Bill Knowles stated that the Department of Revenue vehicle registration renewal forms are not reaching many local motorists. He said, “We have been informed by the state office, ... (click for more)

Chattanooga firefighters responded to a structure fire around  4:30  this afternoon at 125 Signal Hills Dr.   Captain Troy Milsaps with Quint 17 said the fire was located ... (click for more)


The funeral arrangements for K-9 Deputy Lucy have been finalized, and the public and all first responders are invited to attend. Visitation and a funeral service will both be held on Friday, June 16, at Michigan Elementary School, at 188 Michigan Avenue School Road in Cleveland. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. A motorcade will ... (click for more)

County Clerk Bill Knowles stated that the Department of Revenue vehicle registration renewal forms are not reaching many local motorists. He said, “We have been informed by the state office, which prepares and mails the reminders, that they have experienced a temporary equipment breakdown in their mailroom.” Mr. Knowles assured motorists that the State Air Pollution Board’s ... (click for more)

Making Difficult Decisions Together

There are several key decisions to be made this week by the county and school leaders.  Time is short but if both sides committed to the difficult work anything is possible.   Here's one possible outline to begin a discussion:  Rather than kicking the funding can down the road for a 13th year, the County Commission steps up and increases property taxes by $24 million, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Believer’s Stance

Last Tuesday one of the best female soccer players in the United States quietly withdrew her name from the U.S. Women’s National Team citing only “person reasons.” Jaelene Hinkle, a speedy defender, neither traveled nor played in “friendlies” matches in Sweden and Norway last Thursday and Sunday. Further, US Soccer buried the announcement she would not play with the team deep in ... (click for more)

Blackburn Steps Down As UTC AD

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga today announced that Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics David Blackburn has stepped down from his position effective immediately.  Blackburn recently finished his fourth year with the Mocs, and is leaving to pursue other interests.    “We appreciate the time and attention that David has provided our athletic programs ... (click for more)

Joyner Named TSWA Women’s Basketball Player Of The Year

Former University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women's basketball standout  Jasmine Joyner   was named Tennessee's 2016-17 Women's College Basketball Player of the Year by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association on Monday. Joyner earned Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors and garnered Most Outstanding Player accolades at the conference tournament, ... (click for more)


