Man Spots Grandmother's Stolen Car; During High-Speed Pursuit Stolen Focus Crashes Head-On Into Another Car

Tuesday, June 13, 2017

Chattanooga Police said after a man spotted his grandmother's stolen car, he began a high-speed chase that ended in a serious wreck on Tuesday morning.

Police responded at 11:13 a.m. to a traffic crash with entrapment at 2610 Campbell St.

Police were informed that Johnathan Morris had located his grandmother's stolen blue Ford Focus.

Mr. Morris followed the vehicle and informed Hamilton County dispatchers that the Focus had wrecked on Campbell Street.

A vehicle driven by Waquita Vivian Morgan, 66, was traveling south on Campbell Street when the Ford Focus came around a curve at a high rate of speed.

The Focus crossed into the southbound lane of traffic hitting the black Honda Accord driven by Ms. Morgan head-on.

After the wreck, the driver of the stolen car got out and fled the scene. Witnesses observed that the driver of the Focus appeared to be injured as he fled.

Ms. Morgan had to be extracted and was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Members of the Traffic Division are following all actionable leads to locate the suspect.

The vehicle was reported stolen out of Red Bank on Monday.