Man Spots Grandmother's Stolen Car; During High-Speed Pursuit Stolen Focus Crashes Head-On Into Another Car

Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Chattanooga Police said after a man spotted his grandmother's stolen car, he began a high-speed chase that ended in a serious wreck on Tuesday morning.
 
Police responded at 11:13 a.m. to a traffic crash with entrapment at 2610 Campbell St.

Police were informed that Johnathan Morris had located his grandmother's stolen blue Ford Focus.

Mr. Morris followed the vehicle and informed Hamilton County dispatchers that the Focus had wrecked on Campbell Street.

A vehicle driven by Waquita Vivian Morgan, 66, was traveling south on Campbell Street when the Ford Focus came around a curve at a high rate of speed. 

The Focus crossed into the southbound lane of traffic hitting the black Honda Accord driven by Ms. Morgan head-on.

After the wreck, the driver of the stolen car got out and fled the scene. Witnesses observed that the driver of the Focus appeared to be injured as he fled. 

Ms. Morgan had to be extracted and was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Members of the Traffic Division are following all actionable leads to locate the suspect.

The vehicle was reported stolen out of Red Bank on Monday.

 

 

 

 


June 13, 2017

The funeral arrangements for K-9 Deputy Lucy have been finalized, and the public and all first responders are invited to attend. Visitation and a funeral service will both be held on Friday,

County Clerk Bill Knowles stated that the Department of Revenue vehicle registration renewal forms are not reaching many local motorists. He said, "We have been informed by the state office,

Chattanooga firefighters responded to a structure fire around  4:30  this afternoon at 125 Signal Hills Dr.   Captain Troy Milsaps with Quint 17 said the fire was located


Funeral Arrangements Set For Bradley County K-9 Deputy Lucy

The funeral arrangements for K-9 Deputy Lucy have been finalized, and the public and all first responders are invited to attend. Visitation and a funeral service will both be held on Friday, June 16, at Michigan Elementary School, at 188 Michigan Avenue School Road in Cleveland. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. A motorcade will

Some Auto Renewal Forms Not Reaching Motorists Due To Temporary Equipment Breakdown At State Office

County Clerk Bill Knowles stated that the Department of Revenue vehicle registration renewal forms are not reaching many local motorists. He said, "We have been informed by the state office, which prepares and mails the reminders, that they have experienced a temporary equipment breakdown in their mailroom." Mr. Knowles assured motorists that the State Air Pollution Board's

Opinion

Making Difficult Decisions Together

There are several key decisions to be made this week by the county and school leaders.  Time is short but if both sides committed to the difficult work anything is possible.   Here's one possible outline to begin a discussion:  Rather than kicking the funding can down the road for a 13th year, the County Commission steps up and increases property taxes by $24 million,

Roy Exum: A Believer’s Stance

Last Tuesday one of the best female soccer players in the United States quietly withdrew her name from the U.S. Women's National Team citing only "person reasons." Jaelene Hinkle, a speedy defender, neither traveled nor played in "friendlies" matches in Sweden and Norway last Thursday and Sunday. Further, US Soccer buried the announcement she would not play with the team deep in

Sports

Blackburn Steps Down As UTC AD

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga today announced that Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics David Blackburn has stepped down from his position effective immediately.  Blackburn recently finished his fourth year with the Mocs, and is leaving to pursue other interests.    "We appreciate the time and attention that David has provided our athletic programs

Joyner Named TSWA Women’s Basketball Player Of The Year

Former University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women's basketball standout  Jasmine Joyner   was named Tennessee's 2016-17 Women's College Basketball Player of the Year by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association on Monday. Joyner earned Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors and garnered Most Outstanding Player accolades at the conference tournament,


