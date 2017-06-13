Funeral Arrangements Set For Bradley County K-9 Deputy Lucy

Tuesday, June 13, 2017

The funeral arrangements for K-9 Deputy Lucy have been finalized, and the public and all first responders are invited to attend.

Visitation and a funeral service will both be held on Friday, June 16, at Michigan Elementary School, at 188 Michigan Avenue School Road in Cleveland.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m.

A motorcade will leave Faithful Friend Pet Crematory and Funeral Home at 10:30 a.m. and travel to Michigan Elemenatary School. Shortly after the funeral, a processional will leave the school and proceed back to the funeral home, where Lucy will be cremated.



Her cremains will be returned on Saturday, June 17, to her K-9 handler, Patrol Deputy Chris Shope.

