Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
BARKER, JUANITA MICHELLE
862 OAK STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
---
BEARDEN, VINCENT CARDRO
6601 RIGGINS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BONE, CASSANDRA LANEECE
4605 KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BURNS, RICKY WINSTON
7626 ASHERTON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
BUSSEY, RONARDO SANTWOINE
2005 HARD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
EVADING ARREST
---
COFFIN, PETER GRAYSON
8690 FLOWER DALE DR EAST BRAINERD, 37912
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
COWAN, JAMES DAVID
701 GRACELAND LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
COX, JARED LYNN
5745 BOBBY DALE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
---
CUNNINGHAM, AARON BOYD
3412 BENNETT ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FUGITIVE (FROM FT OGLETHORPE GA (CATOOSA CO)
---
DANIELS, JOSHUA JAMORIS
3807 LIGHTFOOT MILL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374114422
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
---
DEMOTTS, SCOTT LUDWIG
3111 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071534
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FORGERY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY )
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF BUSINESS )
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY )
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY )
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PFORGERY )
---
DOUGLAS, MICHAEL WAYNE
5312 SLAYTON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
DRAGG, KEVIN D
2014 RAWLINGS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ECTOR, TONYA LASHAN
4000 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101718
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
---
EZELL, BRANDI LEE
9112 RIVER OAKS ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO CARRY AND DISPLAY LICENSE
---
GARCIA, CURTIS PHILLIP
111 BELL ST SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
GREEN, ISAIAH JOSHUA
1205 BOYNTON DRIVE 7 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED STATUTORY RAPE
---
GREEN, TAMMY RENA
936 FORTWOOD STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
GREEN, TORRES ANDRE
2136 EAST 27TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HENDRIX, JACKIE LEANN
686 LOGGER LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HICKS, BRIAN LEE
639 LAFAYETTE ST NASHVILLE, 372034226
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
HONEYCUTT, MICHELLE DEANN
7716 HARPER ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SHOPLIFTING
SHOPLIFTING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CHILD ENDANGERMENT
---
HOOPER, DAVID GENE
1604 S.
SMITH ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
---
HORTON, JONATHAN LEBRON
931 EAST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JENKINS, JAMES DEWAYNE
2310 HAVEN CREST DR Chattanooga, 37421
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
---
JENKINS, KEOSHA NESHAY
3605 BENNETT ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
KING, LASHUNNAREKA VONNEYETTE
3433 PERSIMMON CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FORGERY
ABUSE, NEGLECT OR EXPLOITATION OF AN ADULT
---
LANEY, RICHARD THOMAS
3850 S QUAIL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LEATH, BETTY OMEISHIA
4020 HOOKER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
---
LINEBAUGH, LARRY R
812 WEST 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FUGITIVE FROM CATOOSA COUNTY GEORGIA
---
LOLLIS, DARYL GLENN
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
LONG, CHRISTOPHER
2017 MAPLE HILLS PARKWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LOWE, KENNESHIA RENEE
1403 N CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MINTON, SHAWN ALLEN
6053 SR 8 DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $5
---
MITCHELL, KERA DRASHUN
3118 5th Ave Chattanooga, 37407
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MOATS, ELIZABETH ANN
10910 MEADOWVIEW RD GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MORGAN, MICHAEL LEE
61 LOOKOUT VALLEY BAPTIST ROAD TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY (THEFT UNDER 1,000)
---
OATTES, NATALYA QUANTE
916 WHEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
OLIVE, AMANDA ELIZABETH
HOMELESS CHICKAMUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
PACE, REBEKAH SHEA
7900 HAMILTON MILL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PIERRO, CHARLES EUGENE
1622 NORTH CHESTER CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
RAPER, ROBERT DEAN
308 NYE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE LESS THAN 1 GRAM
---
REED, CHARLES EDWARD
4707 FAIRWOOD LANE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
---
RICKETTS, ROBERT JOHN
5401 MARION AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
THEFT OVER 500
---
ROBASCOTTI, MALEE DANIELLE
3204 REDDING ROAD APT. 8A RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
SANDERS, RANDALL KEITH
11 OLD LAYFAYETTE ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SCHENCK, JOHN CHARLES
7567 HAMPSTEAD HALL DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - 4TH OFFENSE (PETITIO
DUI - 4TH OFFENSE (PETITION TO REVOKED )
IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION (PETITION TO REVOKED
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (PETITION T
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SCHULER, TRAVIS LEBRON
506 DAYTON MOUNTAIN DAYTON, 37748
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
---
SHEPHEARD, TERRA LYNN
2528 OLLIE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPA
---
SHOEMAKER, CARL LEBRON
7022 LIGHT OAK VALLEY CIRCLE ROAD MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ARSON
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
SILVERS, ROZIEQIA NELISHAA
461 N WILLOW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
SLOAN, NICHOLAS CHARLTON
16488 HWY 157 CLOUDLAND, 30731
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN FT OGLETHORPE GA)
---
THOMAS, MARCELL DESHUN
5215 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CAR JACKING
---
TOLAND, RODNEY LELL
817 EAST 48TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374102104
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
TOMLINSON, ADAM WAYNE
322B CAMP JORDAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
UNDERWOOD, STEPHEN MICHAEL
137 A SHEARER STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
VANDERGRIFF, TAMMY LYNN
1008 EAST 30TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FALSE REPORTS
---
WALKER, ERIC STEPHEN
4910 WOODLANDVIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WEST, CHRISTOPHER FORREST
826 N VALLEYWOOD CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( MARIJUANA FOR RESALE)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF OXYCOTIN FOR RESAL
---
WESTPHAL, ALESHA LANEE
137 A SHEARER STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WHITE, JONATHAN SIDNEY
161 CECIL LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED
---
WHITMIRE, ADAM JEROME
1028 WILSON ROAD ROSSVILLE, 37401
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OVER $1,000
---
WILLIAMS, UNIKE
4923 Jeffery Ln Chattanooga, 374102128
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CRIMINAL LITTERING
REFUSAL TO SIGN CITATION
Here are the mug shots:
|BARKER, JUANITA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 08/03/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
|
|BEARDEN, VINCENT CARDRO
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/04/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BURNS, RICKY WINSTON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/29/1987
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|COFFIN, PETER GRAYSON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/03/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COTHRAN, EDWARD ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 09/12/1968
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|COX, JARED LYNN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/16/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
|
|CUNNINGHAM, AARON BOYD
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/05/1982
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (FROM FT OGLETHORPE GA (CATOOSA CO)
|
|DEMOTTS, SCOTT LUDWIG
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 04/25/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FORGERY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY )
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF BUSINESS )
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY )
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY )
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PFORGERY )
|
|DRAGG, KEVIN D
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/26/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GARCIA, CURTIS PHILLIP
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 05/07/1964
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|GREEN, ISAIAH JOSHUA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/03/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
- ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED STATUTORY RAPE
|
|GREEN, TAMMY RENA
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/21/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
- CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
|
|GREEN, TORRES ANDRE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 07/13/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HENDRIX, JACKIE LEANN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/24/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HICKS, BRIAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/09/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|HONEYCUTT, MICHELLE DEANN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/28/1981
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- SHOPLIFTING
- SHOPLIFTING
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- CHILD ENDANGERMENT
|
|HOOPER, DAVID GENE
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 06/27/1949
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
|
|HORTON, JONATHAN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/29/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JENKINS, KEOSHA NESHAY
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/27/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
|
|KING, LASHUNNAREKA VONNEYETTE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/07/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- FORGERY
- ABUSE, NEGLECT OR EXPLOITATION OF AN ADULT
|
|LEATH, BETTY OMEISHIA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/30/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
- CRIMINAL SIMULATION
|
|LINEBAUGH, LARRY R
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/12/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE FROM CATOOSA COUNTY GEORGIA
|
|LOLLIS, DARYL GLENN
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 10/02/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
|
|LONG, CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/23/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|LOWE, KENNESHIA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/13/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MINTON, SHAWN ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/04/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $5
|
|MITCHELL, KERA DRASHUN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 08/04/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
|
|OATTES, NATALYA QUANTE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/08/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
|
|OLIVE, AMANDA ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/14/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
|
|PACE, REBEKAH SHEA
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/21/1978
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PHILLIPS, LINDY BRAYDEN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 03/10/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
|
|RAPER, ROBERT DEAN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/19/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE LESS THAN 1 GRAM
|
|REED, CHARLES EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/08/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
|
|ROBASCOTTI, MALEE DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/27/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|SANDERS, RANDALL KEITH
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 05/29/1963
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|SCHENCK, JOHN CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/08/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - 4TH OFFENSE (PETITIO
- DUI - 4TH OFFENSE (PETITION TO REVOKED )
- IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION (PETITION TO REVOKED
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (PETITION T
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SCHULER, TRAVIS LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/07/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
|
|SHEPHEARD, TERRA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 06/06/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPA
|
|SHOEMAKER, CARL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 01/13/1968
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ARSON
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|SILVERS, ROZIEQIA NELISHAA
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/28/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
|
|SLOAN, NICHOLAS CHARLTON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/19/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN FT OGLETHORPE GA)
|
|THOMAS, MARCELL DESHUN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 02/15/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
|
|TOLAND, RODNEY LELL
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 12/16/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|TOMLINSON, ADAM WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/22/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
|
|UNDERWOOD, STEPHEN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/27/1983
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
|
|VANDERGRIFF, TAMMY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 02/21/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
|
|WALKER, ERIC STEPHEN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/25/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
|
|WEST, CHRISTOPHER FORREST
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/22/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( MARIJUANA FOR RESALE)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF OXYCOTIN FOR RESAL
|
|WESTPHAL, ALESHA LANEE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/18/1982
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
|
|WHITE, JONATHAN SIDNEY
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/16/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
|
|WHITMIRE, ADAM JEROME
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/29/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
|
|WILLIAMS, UNIKE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/08/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- CRIMINAL LITTERING
- REFUSAL TO SIGN CITATION
|