Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Tuesday, June 13, 2017

Here are the mug shots:

BARKER, JUANITA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 08/03/1971

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY BEARDEN, VINCENT CARDRO

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 11/04/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BURNS, RICKY WINSTON

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 03/29/1987

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) COFFIN, PETER GRAYSON

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 09/03/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COTHRAN, EDWARD ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 09/12/1968

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE COX, JARED LYNN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/16/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC CUNNINGHAM, AARON BOYD

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/05/1982

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (FROM FT OGLETHORPE GA (CATOOSA CO) DEMOTTS, SCOTT LUDWIG

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 04/25/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FORGERY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY )

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF BUSINESS )

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY )

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY )

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PFORGERY ) DRAGG, KEVIN D

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/26/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GARCIA, CURTIS PHILLIP

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 05/07/1964

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE





GREEN, ISAIAH JOSHUA

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/03/1990

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017

Charge(s):

ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED STATUTORY RAPE GREEN, TAMMY RENA

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 02/21/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT) GREEN, TORRES ANDRE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 07/13/1969

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HENDRIX, JACKIE LEANN

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 04/24/1974

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HICKS, BRIAN LEE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 08/09/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT HONEYCUTT, MICHELLE DEANN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/28/1981

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SHOPLIFTING

SHOPLIFTING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CHILD ENDANGERMENT HOOPER, DAVID GENE

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 06/27/1949

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY HORTON, JONATHAN LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 12/29/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JENKINS, KEOSHA NESHAY

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 02/27/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT KING, LASHUNNAREKA VONNEYETTE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 04/07/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FORGERY

ABUSE, NEGLECT OR EXPLOITATION OF AN ADULT

LEATH, BETTY OMEISHIA

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 03/30/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

CRIMINAL SIMULATION LINEBAUGH, LARRY R

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 07/12/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE FROM CATOOSA COUNTY GEORGIA LOLLIS, DARYL GLENN

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 10/02/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT LONG, CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 09/23/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

DOMESTIC ASSAULT LOWE, KENNESHIA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 01/13/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MINTON, SHAWN ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 06/04/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $5 MITCHELL, KERA DRASHUN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 08/04/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT OATTES, NATALYA QUANTE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 02/08/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OLIVE, AMANDA ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 04/14/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED PACE, REBEKAH SHEA

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/21/1978

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)







PHILLIPS, LINDY BRAYDEN

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 03/10/1999

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT RAPER, ROBERT DEAN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 10/19/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE LESS THAN 1 GRAM REED, CHARLES EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 11/08/1972

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000 ROBASCOTTI, MALEE DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 09/27/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE SANDERS, RANDALL KEITH

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 05/29/1963

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT SCHENCK, JOHN CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 03/08/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - 4TH OFFENSE (PETITIO

DUI - 4TH OFFENSE (PETITION TO REVOKED )

IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION (PETITION TO REVOKED

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (PETITION T

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SCHULER, TRAVIS LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/07/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017

Charge(s):

BURGLARY SHEPHEARD, TERRA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 06/06/1972

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPA SHOEMAKER, CARL LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 01/13/1968

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ARSON

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS SILVERS, ROZIEQIA NELISHAA

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 03/28/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR





SLOAN, NICHOLAS CHARLTON

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 05/19/1988

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN FT OGLETHORPE GA) THOMAS, MARCELL DESHUN

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 02/15/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017

Charge(s):

CAR JACKING TOLAND, RODNEY LELL

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 12/16/1961

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT TOMLINSON, ADAM WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 12/22/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING UNDERWOOD, STEPHEN MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 05/27/1983

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT VANDERGRIFF, TAMMY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 02/21/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017

Charge(s):

FALSE REPORTS WALKER, ERIC STEPHEN

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 07/25/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $500 WEST, CHRISTOPHER FORREST

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 12/22/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( MARIJUANA FOR RESALE)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF OXYCOTIN FOR RESAL WESTPHAL, ALESHA LANEE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/18/1982

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT WHITE, JONATHAN SIDNEY

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 08/16/1995

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED