 Wednesday, June 14, 2017 71.1°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Tuesday, June 13, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

BARKER, JUANITA MICHELLE 
862 OAK STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
---
BEARDEN, VINCENT CARDRO 
6601 RIGGINS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BONE, CASSANDRA LANEECE 
4605 KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BURNS, RICKY WINSTON 
7626 ASHERTON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
BUSSEY, RONARDO SANTWOINE 
2005 HARD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
EVADING ARREST
---
COFFIN, PETER GRAYSON 
8690 FLOWER DALE DR EAST BRAINERD, 37912 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
COWAN, JAMES DAVID 
701 GRACELAND LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
COX, JARED LYNN 
5745 BOBBY DALE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
---
CUNNINGHAM, AARON BOYD 
3412 BENNETT ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FUGITIVE (FROM FT OGLETHORPE GA (CATOOSA CO)
---
DANIELS, JOSHUA JAMORIS 
3807 LIGHTFOOT MILL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374114422 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
---
DEMOTTS, SCOTT LUDWIG 
3111 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071534 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FORGERY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY )
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF BUSINESS )
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY )
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY )
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PFORGERY )
---
DOUGLAS, MICHAEL WAYNE 
5312 SLAYTON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
DRAGG, KEVIN D 
2014 RAWLINGS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ECTOR, TONYA LASHAN 
4000 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101718 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
---
EZELL, BRANDI LEE 
9112 RIVER OAKS ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO CARRY AND DISPLAY LICENSE
---
GARCIA, CURTIS PHILLIP 
111 BELL ST SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
GREEN, ISAIAH JOSHUA 
1205 BOYNTON DRIVE 7 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED STATUTORY RAPE
---
GREEN, TAMMY RENA 
936 FORTWOOD STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
GREEN, TORRES ANDRE 
2136 EAST 27TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HENDRIX, JACKIE LEANN 
686 LOGGER LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HICKS, BRIAN LEE 
639 LAFAYETTE ST NASHVILLE, 372034226 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
HONEYCUTT, MICHELLE DEANN 
7716 HARPER ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SHOPLIFTING
SHOPLIFTING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CHILD ENDANGERMENT
---
HOOPER, DAVID GENE 
1604 S.

SMITH ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
---
HORTON, JONATHAN LEBRON 
931 EAST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JENKINS, JAMES DEWAYNE 
2310 HAVEN CREST DR Chattanooga, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
---
JENKINS, KEOSHA NESHAY 
3605 BENNETT ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
KING, LASHUNNAREKA VONNEYETTE 
3433 PERSIMMON CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FORGERY
ABUSE, NEGLECT OR EXPLOITATION OF AN ADULT
---
LANEY, RICHARD THOMAS 
3850 S QUAIL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LEATH, BETTY OMEISHIA 
4020 HOOKER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
---
LINEBAUGH, LARRY R 
812 WEST 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FUGITIVE FROM CATOOSA COUNTY GEORGIA
---
LOLLIS, DARYL GLENN 
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
LONG, CHRISTOPHER 
2017 MAPLE HILLS PARKWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LOWE, KENNESHIA RENEE 
1403 N CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MINTON, SHAWN ALLEN 
6053 SR 8 DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $5
---
MITCHELL, KERA DRASHUN 
3118 5th Ave Chattanooga, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MOATS, ELIZABETH ANN 
10910 MEADOWVIEW RD GEORGETOWN, 37336 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MORGAN, MICHAEL LEE 
61 LOOKOUT VALLEY BAPTIST ROAD TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY (THEFT UNDER 1,000)
---
OATTES, NATALYA QUANTE 
916 WHEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
OLIVE, AMANDA ELIZABETH 
HOMELESS CHICKAMUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
PACE, REBEKAH SHEA 
7900 HAMILTON MILL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PIERRO, CHARLES EUGENE 
1622 NORTH CHESTER CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
RAPER, ROBERT DEAN 
308 NYE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE LESS THAN 1 GRAM
---
REED, CHARLES EDWARD 
4707 FAIRWOOD LANE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
---
RICKETTS, ROBERT JOHN 
5401 MARION AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
THEFT OVER 500
---
ROBASCOTTI, MALEE DANIELLE 
3204 REDDING ROAD APT. 8A RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
SANDERS, RANDALL KEITH 
11 OLD LAYFAYETTE ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SCHENCK, JOHN CHARLES 
7567 HAMPSTEAD HALL DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - 4TH OFFENSE (PETITIO
DUI - 4TH OFFENSE (PETITION TO REVOKED )
IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION (PETITION TO REVOKED
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (PETITION T
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SCHULER, TRAVIS LEBRON 
506 DAYTON MOUNTAIN DAYTON, 37748 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
---
SHEPHEARD, TERRA LYNN 
2528 OLLIE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPA
---
SHOEMAKER, CARL LEBRON 
7022 LIGHT OAK VALLEY CIRCLE ROAD MCDONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ARSON
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
SILVERS, ROZIEQIA NELISHAA 
461 N WILLOW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
SLOAN, NICHOLAS CHARLTON 
16488 HWY 157 CLOUDLAND, 30731 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN FT OGLETHORPE GA)
---
THOMAS, MARCELL DESHUN 
5215 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CAR JACKING
---
TOLAND, RODNEY LELL 
817 EAST 48TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374102104 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
TOMLINSON, ADAM WAYNE 
322B CAMP JORDAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
UNDERWOOD, STEPHEN MICHAEL 
137 A SHEARER STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
VANDERGRIFF, TAMMY LYNN 
1008 EAST 30TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FALSE REPORTS
---
WALKER, ERIC STEPHEN 
4910 WOODLANDVIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WEST, CHRISTOPHER FORREST 
826 N VALLEYWOOD CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( MARIJUANA FOR RESALE)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF OXYCOTIN FOR RESAL
---
WESTPHAL, ALESHA LANEE 
137 A SHEARER STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WHITE, JONATHAN SIDNEY 
161 CECIL LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED
---
WHITMIRE, ADAM JEROME 
1028 WILSON ROAD ROSSVILLE, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OVER $1,000
---
WILLIAMS, UNIKE 
4923 Jeffery Ln Chattanooga, 374102128 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CRIMINAL LITTERING
REFUSAL TO SIGN CITATION

Here are the mug shots:

BARKER, JUANITA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 08/03/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
BEARDEN, VINCENT CARDRO
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/04/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BURNS, RICKY WINSTON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/29/1987
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
COFFIN, PETER GRAYSON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/03/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COTHRAN, EDWARD ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 09/12/1968
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
COX, JARED LYNN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/16/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
CUNNINGHAM, AARON BOYD
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/05/1982
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (FROM FT OGLETHORPE GA (CATOOSA CO)
DEMOTTS, SCOTT LUDWIG
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 04/25/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FORGERY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY )
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF BUSINESS )
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY )
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY )
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PFORGERY )
DRAGG, KEVIN D
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/26/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GARCIA, CURTIS PHILLIP
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 05/07/1964
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE


GREEN, ISAIAH JOSHUA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/03/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED STATUTORY RAPE
GREEN, TAMMY RENA
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/21/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
GREEN, TORRES ANDRE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 07/13/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HENDRIX, JACKIE LEANN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/24/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HICKS, BRIAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/09/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HONEYCUTT, MICHELLE DEANN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/28/1981
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • SHOPLIFTING
  • SHOPLIFTING
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • CHILD ENDANGERMENT
HOOPER, DAVID GENE
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 06/27/1949
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
HORTON, JONATHAN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/29/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JENKINS, KEOSHA NESHAY
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/27/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
KING, LASHUNNAREKA VONNEYETTE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/07/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • FORGERY
  • ABUSE, NEGLECT OR EXPLOITATION OF AN ADULT

LEATH, BETTY OMEISHIA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/30/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
  • CRIMINAL SIMULATION
LINEBAUGH, LARRY R
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/12/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE FROM CATOOSA COUNTY GEORGIA
LOLLIS, DARYL GLENN
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 10/02/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
LONG, CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/23/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LOWE, KENNESHIA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/13/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MINTON, SHAWN ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/04/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $5
MITCHELL, KERA DRASHUN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 08/04/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
OATTES, NATALYA QUANTE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/08/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
OLIVE, AMANDA ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/14/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
PACE, REBEKAH SHEA
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/21/1978
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)


PHILLIPS, LINDY BRAYDEN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 03/10/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
RAPER, ROBERT DEAN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/19/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE LESS THAN 1 GRAM
REED, CHARLES EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/08/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
ROBASCOTTI, MALEE DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/27/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
SANDERS, RANDALL KEITH
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 05/29/1963
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SCHENCK, JOHN CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/08/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - 4TH OFFENSE (PETITIO
  • DUI - 4TH OFFENSE (PETITION TO REVOKED )
  • IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION (PETITION TO REVOKED
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (PETITION T
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SCHULER, TRAVIS LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/07/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
SHEPHEARD, TERRA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 06/06/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPA
SHOEMAKER, CARL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 01/13/1968
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ARSON
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
SILVERS, ROZIEQIA NELISHAA
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/28/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR


SLOAN, NICHOLAS CHARLTON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/19/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN FT OGLETHORPE GA)
THOMAS, MARCELL DESHUN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 02/15/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • CAR JACKING
TOLAND, RODNEY LELL
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 12/16/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
TOMLINSON, ADAM WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/22/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
UNDERWOOD, STEPHEN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/27/1983
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDERGRIFF, TAMMY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 02/21/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • FALSE REPORTS
WALKER, ERIC STEPHEN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/25/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $500
WEST, CHRISTOPHER FORREST
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/22/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( MARIJUANA FOR RESALE)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF OXYCOTIN FOR RESAL
WESTPHAL, ALESHA LANEE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/18/1982
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WHITE, JONATHAN SIDNEY
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/16/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED

WHITMIRE, ADAM JEROME
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/29/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OVER $1,000
WILLIAMS, UNIKE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/08/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • CRIMINAL LITTERING
  • REFUSAL TO SIGN CITATION



June 13, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

June 13, 2017

Funeral Arrangements Set For Bradley County K-9 Deputy Lucy

June 13, 2017

Some Auto Renewal Forms Not Reaching Motorists Due To Temporary Equipment Breakdown At State Office


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: BARKER, JUANITA MICHELLE  862 OAK STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403  Age at Arrest: 45 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton ... (click for more)

The funeral arrangements for K-9 Deputy Lucy have been finalized, and the public and all first responders are invited to attend. Visitation and a funeral service will both be held on Friday, ... (click for more)

County Clerk Bill Knowles stated that the Department of Revenue vehicle registration renewal forms are not reaching many local motorists. He said, “We have been informed by the state office, ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: BARKER, JUANITA MICHELLE  862 OAK STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403  Age at Arrest: 45 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County THEFT OF PROPERTY CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY --- BEARDEN, VINCENT CARDRO  6601 RIGGINS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421  Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Funeral Arrangements Set For Bradley County K-9 Deputy Lucy

The funeral arrangements for K-9 Deputy Lucy have been finalized, and the public and all first responders are invited to attend. Visitation and a funeral service will both be held on Friday, June 16, at Michigan Elementary School, at 188 Michigan Avenue School Road in Cleveland. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. A motorcade will ... (click for more)

Opinion

Making Difficult Decisions Together

There are several key decisions to be made this week by the county and school leaders.  Time is short but if both sides committed to the difficult work anything is possible.   Here's one possible outline to begin a discussion:  Rather than kicking the funding can down the road for a 13th year, the County Commission steps up and increases property taxes by $24 million, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Profanity Never Works

Kirsten Gillibrand, a 50-year-old senator (D-NY), is attractive and smart. She is also an ugly, foul-mouthed example of what the once functional Democratic Party is becoming. Much like the universally-disliked Nancy Pelosi and misguided Bernie Sanders, she seems determined to help push more Americans toward the Republican Party before the mid-term elections next summer. On June ... (click for more)

Sports

Blackburn Steps Down As UTC AD

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga today announced that Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics David Blackburn has stepped down from his position effective immediately.  Blackburn recently finished his fourth year with the Mocs, and is leaving to pursue other interests.    “We appreciate the time and attention that David has provided our athletic programs ... (click for more)

Joyner Named TSWA Women’s Basketball Player Of The Year

Former University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women's basketball standout  Jasmine Joyner   was named Tennessee's 2016-17 Women's College Basketball Player of the Year by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association on Monday. Joyner earned Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors and garnered Most Outstanding Player accolades at the conference tournament, ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors