Federal Charges Brought Against Chattanooga Gang Member Charged In 2 Different Shootings Of Same Man

Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Dedrick Lindsey
Dedrick Lindsey

Federal charges have been filed against a Chattanooga gang member charged with shooting the same man on two different occasions four years apart.

Dedrick Lamont Lindsey Jr. is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The complaint says when Lindsey was arrested for the second shooting of Jeremiah Hicks on May 4, he was found with a loaded Glock 19 semi-automatic handgun.

Hicks said he got shot by Lindsey in January 2013 and it happened again this January.


Chattanooga Police arrested Lindsey and charged him with the latest shooting that happened Jan. 13 at the "K" Market at 909 Dodson Ave. The victim was taken to Erlanger Hospital.

Video from the store showed Lindsey shooting with a black semi-automatic handgun. He fired several shots in the parking lot. The victim was hit in the right arm and the right back.

Police said the victim and defendant "have a history together."

Lindsey, 23, of 1416 E. 5th St., is charged in state court with attempted first-degree murder, reckless endangerment, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He got a five-year sentence on a plea to aggravated assault in the first shooting.

At the time, police said Lindsey was the new boyfriend of Tiara Moore and he shot her ex-boyfriend Hicks multiple times.

In that case, police were dispatched to the 1800 block of Citico Avenue where they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and extremities.

He said Ms. Moore called him and asked him to come outside. He said when he complied, Lindsey began firing at him.

The victim was transported to the hospital and underwent surgery. He was initially listed in critical condition.

Police said some of the bullets fired by Lindsey entered a house at 1809 Citico Ave. There were people inside, but no one was hit.


