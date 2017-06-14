 Wednesday, June 14, 2017 79.2°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Rep. Fleischmann At Scene Of Washington, D.C., Shooting; Twists His Ankle Getting Out Of Line Of Fire

Wednesday, June 14, 2017

Third District Congressman Chuck Fleischmann was at the scene of a shooting outside Washington on Wednesday morning in which House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) was shot in the hip.

Rep. Fleischmann was not shot, but he twisted his ankle getting out of the line of fire.

He was in a batting cage at the time.

The shooting happened at the Simpson baseball field in Alexandria, Va., where several  Republican members of Congress were practicing for the annual Congressional baseball game.

Majority Whip Scalise was at second base when he was shot by a gunman near one of the dugouts. He was listed in stable condition. He crawled into the outfield, leaving a trail of blood.

Capitol Police fired back at the shooter, who was taken into custody.

Several security officers were hit, including one with a bullet in the leg.

Also at the scene was Senator Rand Paul, who was in a batting cage when the shots rang out.


June 14, 2017

Bree Faith Arrested In Catoosa County On Drug Charges

Bree Valerie Faith, 45, was arrested in Catoosa County Tuesday morning on marijuana charges. Catoosa County  Deputy Kenneth Henderson was parked on the north bound side of 1-75 monitoring traffic on Tuesday, at approximately 9 a.m., when hi s License Plate Reader al erted him of a problem ... (click for more)

Federal Charges Brought Against Chattanooga Gang Member Charged In 2 Different Shootings Of Same Man

Federal charges have been filed against a Chattanooga gang member charged with shooting the same man on two different occasions four years apart. Dedrick Lamont Lindsey Jr. is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. The complaint says when Lindsey was arrested for the second shooting of Jeremiah Hicks on May 4, he was found with a loaded Glock 19 semi-automatic ... (click for more)

Making Difficult Decisions Together

There are several key decisions to be made this week by the county and school leaders.  Time is short but if both sides committed to the difficult work anything is possible.   Here's one possible outline to begin a discussion:  Rather than kicking the funding can down the road for a 13th year, the County Commission steps up and increases property taxes by $24 million, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Profanity Never Works

Kirsten Gillibrand, a 50-year-old senator (D-NY), is attractive and smart. She is also an ugly, foul-mouthed example of what the once functional Democratic Party is becoming. Much like the universally-disliked Nancy Pelosi and misguided Bernie Sanders, she seems determined to help push more Americans toward the Republican Party before the mid-term elections next summer. On June ... (click for more)

Blackburn Steps Down As UTC AD

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga today announced that Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics David Blackburn has stepped down from his position effective immediately.  Blackburn recently finished his fourth year with the Mocs, and is leaving to pursue other interests.    “We appreciate the time and attention that David has provided our athletic programs ... (click for more)

Joyner Named TSWA Women’s Basketball Player Of The Year

Former University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women's basketball standout  Jasmine Joyner   was named Tennessee's 2016-17 Women's College Basketball Player of the Year by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association on Monday. Joyner earned Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors and garnered Most Outstanding Player accolades at the conference tournament, ... (click for more)


