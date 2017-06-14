Rep. Fleischmann At Scene Of Washington, D.C., Shooting; Twists His Ankle Getting Out Of Line Of Fire

Wednesday, June 14, 2017

Third District Congressman Chuck Fleischmann was at the scene of a shooting outside Washington on Wednesday morning in which House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) was shot in the hip.

Rep. Fleischmann was not shot, but he twisted his ankle getting out of the line of fire.

He was in a batting cage at the time.

The shooting happened at the Simpson baseball field in Alexandria, Va., where several Republican members of Congress were practicing for the annual Congressional baseball game.

Majority Whip Scalise was at second base when he was shot by a gunman near one of the dugouts. He was listed in stable condition. He crawled into the outfield, leaving a trail of blood.

Capitol Police fired back at the shooter, who was taken into custody.

Several security officers were hit, including one with a bullet in the leg.

Also at the scene was Senator Rand Paul, who was in a batting cage when the shots rang out.