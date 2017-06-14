 Wednesday, June 14, 2017 79.2°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Bree Faith Arrested In Catoosa County On Drug Charges

Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Bree Valerie Faith
Bree Valerie Faith, 45, was arrested in Catoosa County Tuesday morning on marijuana charges.

Catoosa County Deputy Kenneth Henderson was parked on the north bound side of 1-75 monitoring traffic on Tuesday, at approximately 9 a.m., when his License Plate Reader alerted him of a problem with the tag on a Toyota Camry that had just passed by.

Upon checking the LPR, it indicated the tag on the vehicle was expired. Deputy Henderson stopped the Toyota around mile marker 340 to speak with the driver about the expired tag. The driver and only occupant of the vehicle was identified as Bree Faith of 116 Little John Lane, Dalton.

Upon speaking with Ms. Faith about the expired tag,she appeared to be overly nervous about an expired tag. Upon further questioning by the officer, Ms. Faith admitted to having some marijuana in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle was conducted and a small amount of marijuana was discovered along with over $10,000 in cash.The marijuana and cash from the vehicle were seized.

 

This investigation was continued and a search of Ms. Faith's residence was conducted by officers and an indoor marijuana grow operation was discovered. Officers seized 131 marijuana plants, marijuana cigarettes, and other drug related objects.

 

Ms. Faith was arrested and charged with Violation Georgia Controlled Substance Act by manufacturing marijuana, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, and driving with an expired tag.


