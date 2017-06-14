15-Year-Old Girl Falls At The Pocket Wilderness

Wednesday, June 14, 2017

Rescue efforts are underway at the Pocket Wilderness Cumberland Trail at the “Blue Hole” swimming area.

Authorities reported a 15-year-old girl was attempting to cross the creek near the Blue Hole swimming area at the Pocket Wilderness Cumberland Trail when she slipped, fell and injured her ankle.

Rescue agencies consisting of the Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department, Sequoyah VFD, Soddy Daisy FD, and Dallas Bay VFD have responded to the scene to assist with carrying her out of the woods.

Hamilton County Marine Rescue and Hamilton County EMS have also responded to the scene.