15-Year-Old Girl Falls At The Pocket Wilderness

Wednesday, June 14, 2017

Rescue efforts are underway at the Pocket Wilderness Cumberland Trail at the “Blue Hole” swimming area.

 

Authorities reported a 15-year-old girl was attempting to cross the creek near the Blue Hole swimming area at the Pocket Wilderness Cumberland Trail when she slipped, fell and injured her ankle.

 

Rescue agencies consisting of the Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department, Sequoyah VFD, Soddy Daisy FD, and Dallas Bay VFD have responded to the scene to assist with carrying her out of the woods.

 

Hamilton County Marine Rescue and Hamilton County EMS have also responded to the scene.


AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 6/14/17

Bree Faith Arrested In Catoosa County On Drug Charges


AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 6/14/17

Opinion

Making Difficult Decisions Together

There are several key decisions to be made this week by the county and school leaders.  Time is short but if both sides committed to the difficult work anything is possible.   Here's one possible outline to begin a discussion:  Rather than kicking the funding can down the road for a 13th year, the County Commission steps up and increases property taxes by $24 million,

Roy Exum: Profanity Never Works

Kirsten Gillibrand, a 50-year-old senator (D-NY), is attractive and smart. She is also an ugly, foul-mouthed example of what the once functional Democratic Party is becoming. Much like the universally-disliked Nancy Pelosi and misguided Bernie Sanders, she seems determined to help push more Americans toward the Republican Party before the mid-term elections next summer. On June

Sports

Blackburn Steps Down As UTC AD

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga today announced that Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics David Blackburn has stepped down from his position effective immediately.  Blackburn recently finished his fourth year with the Mocs, and is leaving to pursue other interests.    "We appreciate the time and attention that David has provided our athletic programs

Joyner Named TSWA Women’s Basketball Player Of The Year

Former University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women's basketball standout  Jasmine Joyner   was named Tennessee's 2016-17 Women's College Basketball Player of the Year by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association on Monday. Joyner earned Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors and garnered Most Outstanding Player accolades at the conference tournament,


