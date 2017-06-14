 Wednesday, June 14, 2017 82.9°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Tennessee American Water Asks Customers East Of Missionary Ridge To Restrict Non-Essential Water Use Due To Major Repair

Emergency Repair Restricts Water Flow To Areas East Of Missionary Ridge

Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Tennessee American Water is asking all water customers east of Missionary Ridge to restrict non-essential water usage as the company works on a major repair. This includes East Brainerd, East Ridge, Highway 58 and Lakeview. 

Tennessee American Water sent a notification Tuesday evening to their customers via CodeRed telephone software letting them know that they could possibly experience low water pressure or no water service. 

“Currently we have customers who are experiencing low water pressure or no water service. We apologize for the disruption this has caused and ask for your understanding while we work safely and as quickly as possible to solve the underlying issue,” said Director of Operations Kevin Kruchinski. 

The alert was sent because of a 24 inch valve that has broken. Because the valve cannot be opened, it is affecting the water flow for two of the water system’s pressure zones east of Missionary Ridge. This area includes East Brainerd, East Ridge, Lakeview and Highway 58. 

“While we are actively working through a solution, the water pressure and outages may continue off and on and affect different areas, depending on where we are working,” said Mr. Kruchinski.  “Our ultimate goal is to replace the broken valve. We are working safely to restore water service to all customers as soon as possible. 

Tennessee American Water does not have an estimate on completion of the repair, but “we will be working safely and as quickly as possible,” said Mr. Kruchinski.

The restrictions are intended to curtail non-essential water usage by customers like outdoor watering, filling swimming pools, washing cars or children using a hose or sprinkler for fun. This request does not pertain to essential water use by residents. This request is not intended to impact businesses such as restaurants, car washes, laundries and industries dependent on water usage for production and revenue. 

“We need all customers, larger users and small users alike, to use water wisely while we complete the repair,” said Mr. Kruchinski. “The water restrictions will be lifted when we are finished with the repair.” 

Tips from Tennessee American Water to help customers use water wisely during the water restrictions: 

Do not water lawns, wash cars or fill swimming pools.
Don't allow children to play with the hose or sprinklers -- just for fun.
Use a broom -- not a hose -- to clean porches and driveways.
Check faucets and pipes for leaks. Even the smallest drip from a worn shower head can waste 20 or more gallons of water per day.
Run dishwashers and washing machines only when full – and necessary.
When washing dishes by hand, don’t run water freely to rinse. Instead, fill a second sink with rinse water.
Don't let the faucet run while you clean fruits and vegetables. Rinse them in a filled sink or pan of water. 

Customers with questions can call Tennessee American Water’s 24 hour customer service
center at 1-866-736-6420.

June 14, 2017

Rep. Fleischmann At Scene Of Washington, D.C., Shooting; Twists His Ankle Getting Out Of Line Of Fire

Third District Congressman Chuck Fleischmann was at the scene of a shooting outside Washington on Wednesday morning in which  House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) was shot in the hip. Rep. Fleischmann was not shot, but he twisted his ankle getting out of the line of fire. He was in a batting cage at the time. The shooting happened at the Simpson baseball ... (click for more)

Corker Urges Senate Passage Of Legislation To Hold Iran Accountable

Senator Bob Corker made the following remarks on the Senate floor on Wednesday in support of the Countering Iran’s Destabilizing  Activities Act of 2017, a bill Corker authored to hold Iran accountable.  The bipartisan  legislation , which has 60 cosponsors and is expected to pass the Senate this week, would expand sanctions for Iranian ballistic missile development, ... (click for more)

Making Difficult Decisions Together

There are several key decisions to be made this week by the county and school leaders.  Time is short but if both sides committed to the difficult work anything is possible.   Here's one possible outline to begin a discussion:  Rather than kicking the funding can down the road for a 13th year, the County Commission steps up and increases property taxes by $24 million, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Profanity Never Works

Kirsten Gillibrand, a 50-year-old senator (D-NY), is attractive and smart. She is also an ugly, foul-mouthed example of what the once functional Democratic Party is becoming. Much like the universally-disliked Nancy Pelosi and misguided Bernie Sanders, she seems determined to help push more Americans toward the Republican Party before the mid-term elections next summer. On June ... (click for more)

Blackburn Steps Down As UTC AD

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga today announced that Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics David Blackburn has stepped down from his position effective immediately.  Blackburn recently finished his fourth year with the Mocs, and is leaving to pursue other interests.    “We appreciate the time and attention that David has provided our athletic programs ... (click for more)

Joyner Named TSWA Women’s Basketball Player Of The Year

Former University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women's basketball standout  Jasmine Joyner   was named Tennessee's 2016-17 Women's College Basketball Player of the Year by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association on Monday. Joyner earned Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors and garnered Most Outstanding Player accolades at the conference tournament, ... (click for more)


