Tennessee American Water Asks Customers East Of Missionary Ridge To Restrict Non-Essential Water Use Due To Major Repair

Wednesday, June 14, 2017

Tennessee American Water is asking all water customers east of Missionary Ridge to restrict non-essential water usage as the company works on a major repair. This includes East Brainerd, East Ridge, Highway 58 and Lakeview.

Tennessee American Water sent a notification Tuesday evening to their customers via CodeRed telephone software letting them know that they could possibly experience low water pressure or no water service.

“Currently we have customers who are experiencing low water pressure or no water service. We apologize for the disruption this has caused and ask for your understanding while we work safely and as quickly as possible to solve the underlying issue,” said Director of Operations Kevin Kruchinski.

The alert was sent because of a 24 inch valve that has broken. Because the valve cannot be opened, it is affecting the water flow for two of the water system’s pressure zones east of Missionary Ridge. This area includes East Brainerd, East Ridge, Lakeview and Highway 58.

“While we are actively working through a solution, the water pressure and outages may continue off and on and affect different areas, depending on where we are working,” said Mr. Kruchinski. “Our ultimate goal is to replace the broken valve. We are working safely to restore water service to all customers as soon as possible.

Tennessee American Water does not have an estimate on completion of the repair, but “we will be working safely and as quickly as possible,” said Mr. Kruchinski.

The restrictions are intended to curtail non-essential water usage by customers like outdoor watering, filling swimming pools, washing cars or children using a hose or sprinkler for fun. This request does not pertain to essential water use by residents. This request is not intended to impact businesses such as restaurants, car washes, laundries and industries dependent on water usage for production and revenue.

“We need all customers, larger users and small users alike, to use water wisely while we complete the repair,” said Mr. Kruchinski. “The water restrictions will be lifted when we are finished with the repair.”

Tips from Tennessee American Water to help customers use water wisely during the water restrictions:

Do not water lawns, wash cars or fill swimming pools.

Don't allow children to play with the hose or sprinklers -- just for fun.

Use a broom -- not a hose -- to clean porches and driveways.

Check faucets and pipes for leaks. Even the smallest drip from a worn shower head can waste 20 or more gallons of water per day.

Run dishwashers and washing machines only when full – and necessary.

When washing dishes by hand, don’t run water freely to rinse. Instead, fill a second sink with rinse water.

Don't let the faucet run while you clean fruits and vegetables. Rinse them in a filled sink or pan of water.

Customers with questions can call Tennessee American Water’s 24 hour customer service

center at 1-866-736-6420.