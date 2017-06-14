 Wednesday, June 14, 2017 82.9°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Doggart Gets 20 Years For Plot To Attack Islamic Community In New York

Wednesday, June 14, 2017

Robert Doggart was sentenced Wednesday to serve 20 years in federal prison for plotting to kill members of an Islamic community in New York.

Judge Curtis Collier set the sentence for the 66-year-old Sequatchie County man after a day-long hearing.

His attorney, Leslie Cory, said Doggart never would have actually carried out the plot, but liked to shock people due to a personality disorder and mental issues. She said he i "by and large truly a wonderful person."

Prosecutor Perry Piper said Doggart may have lived an exemplary life for 64 years, "but when he went off the rails he went off hard."

The judge heard from the sister and daughter of Doggart as well as two work associates. All said he was non-violent and often helped others. His sister, Anita, said, "There is no possible way he would have followed through with this." She said he has "a tendency to embellish and exaggerate."

Daughter Terri Lee said he is "a giving man with a generous spirit" who held no animosity toward anyone."

She said, "He taught us to embrace those who were different from us."

Fellow TVA worker Ed Seay said Doggart told him that he met a black lady on a dating service and took her to his daughter's wedding shortly after he and his wife divorced.

The judge also heard from a representative of the small community of Islamburg at Hancock, N.Y. The courtroom was filled with Islamburg residents.

Attorney Cory said she believes that Doggart got in with a different crowd when he ran for Congress. She said he began talking about militia movements and believe there were terrorists at Islamburg.

She said he has a severe heart condition and bad shoulder. Prosecutor Piper said he should be able to get excellent medical treatment in prison.

Doggart has been held at the jail in DeKalb County, Ala.

Doggart got a 12-point enhancement to the sentence due to terroristic activities.

Attorney Cory noted that under the original plea agreement worked out with the government that he would have been in the sentencing range of 12 to 18 months or, at worst, 18-24 months. Judge Collier rejected that agreement.

Prosecutor Piper said the residents of Islamburg "were threatened, intimidated and horrified by his threats." He said members of the group had been at every court hearing, traveling all the way from the Catskill Mountains.


June 14, 2017

Third District Congressman Chuck Fleischmann was at the scene of a shooting outside Washington on Wednesday morning in which  House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) was shot in the hip.

Senator Bob Corker made the following remarks on the Senate floor on Wednesday in support of the Countering Iran's Destabilizing  Activities Act of 2017, a bill Corker authored to hold

Members of Tennessee's Congressional delegation on Wenesday urged President Trump to quickly approve Governor Haslam's request for a major disaster declaration for the State of Tennessee to help


Rep. Fleischmann At Scene Of Washington, D.C., Shooting; Twists His Ankle Getting Out Of Line Of Fire

Third District Congressman Chuck Fleischmann was at the scene of a shooting outside Washington on Wednesday morning in which  House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) was shot in the hip. Rep. Fleischmann was not shot, but he twisted his ankle getting out of the line of fire. He was in a batting cage at the time. The shooting happened at the Simpson baseball

Corker Urges Senate Passage Of Legislation To Hold Iran Accountable

Senator Bob Corker made the following remarks on the Senate floor on Wednesday in support of the Countering Iran's Destabilizing  Activities Act of 2017, a bill Corker authored to hold Iran accountable.  The bipartisan  legislation , which has 60 cosponsors and is expected to pass the Senate this week, would expand sanctions for Iranian ballistic missile development,

Opinion

Sports

