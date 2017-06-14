 Wednesday, June 14, 2017 82.9°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Senate Passes Russia Sanctions Amendment

Corker Says Sends A Strong Signal To Putin While Ensuring Trump Administration Has Flexibility

Wednesday, June 14, 2017

U.S. Senator Bob Corker, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Wednesday released the following statement after the Senate overwhelmingly passed an amendment to strengthen and expand current U.S. sanctions on Russia during consideration of the Countering Iran’s Destabilizing Activities Act of 2017, which was authored by Senator Corker and is expected to pass the Senate this week.   

“With overwhelming Senate passage of the Russia sanctions amendment, the U.S. sends a strong signal to President Putin while ensuring the Trump administration has the flexibility it needs,” said Senator Corker. “The Russian government continues to violate the sovereignty of Ukraine, aggravate the crisis in Syria, and destabilize democracies around the world. This amendment makes clear that we will not continue to tolerate such actions, and I am glad we are one step closer to passage of our legislation to hold Iran accountable.

“This amendment is also an important step as we continue our efforts to reassert congressional authority.  Time and again, the Obama administration abused its executive authority to bypass Congress, and this legislation ensures that Congress – both now and in the future – will be able to weigh in on behalf of the American people.” 

The amendment to the underlying Iran sanctions bill maintains and expands sanctions against the government of Russia in response to the violation of the territorial integrity of the Ukraine and Crimea, its brazen cyber-attacks and interference in elections, and its continuing aggression in Syria, said officials. Click here for more information. 

Senator Corker’s Iran sanctions bill passed the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in May by a vote of 18 to 3 and currently has 60 cosponsors. The legislation would expand sanctions for Iranian ballistic missile development, support for terrorism, transfers of conventional weapons to or from Iran, and human rights violations. Click here for more information.


June 14, 2017

Rep. Fleischmann At Scene Of Washington, D.C., Shooting; Twists His Ankle Getting Out Of Line Of Fire

June 14, 2017

Corker Urges Senate Passage Of Legislation To Hold Iran Accountable

June 14, 2017

Tennessee Members Of Congress Urge President Trump To Approve Federal Disaster Assistance Gor Tennessee Counties Affected by Severe Storms


Third District Congressman Chuck Fleischmann was at the scene of a shooting outside Washington on Wednesday morning in which  House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) was shot in the hip. ... (click for more)

Senator Bob Corker made the following remarks on the Senate floor on Wednesday in support of the Countering Iran’s Destabilizing  Activities Act of 2017, a bill Corker authored to hold ... (click for more)

Members of Tennessee’s Congressional delegation on Wenesday urged President Trump to quickly approve Governor Haslam’s request for a major disaster declaration for the State of Tennessee to help ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Rep. Fleischmann At Scene Of Washington, D.C., Shooting; Twists His Ankle Getting Out Of Line Of Fire

Third District Congressman Chuck Fleischmann was at the scene of a shooting outside Washington on Wednesday morning in which  House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) was shot in the hip. Rep. Fleischmann was not shot, but he twisted his ankle getting out of the line of fire. He was in a batting cage at the time. The shooting happened at the Simpson baseball ... (click for more)

Corker Urges Senate Passage Of Legislation To Hold Iran Accountable

Senator Bob Corker made the following remarks on the Senate floor on Wednesday in support of the Countering Iran’s Destabilizing  Activities Act of 2017, a bill Corker authored to hold Iran accountable.  The bipartisan  legislation , which has 60 cosponsors and is expected to pass the Senate this week, would expand sanctions for Iranian ballistic missile development, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Making Difficult Decisions Together

There are several key decisions to be made this week by the county and school leaders.  Time is short but if both sides committed to the difficult work anything is possible.   Here's one possible outline to begin a discussion:  Rather than kicking the funding can down the road for a 13th year, the County Commission steps up and increases property taxes by $24 million, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Profanity Never Works

Kirsten Gillibrand, a 50-year-old senator (D-NY), is attractive and smart. She is also an ugly, foul-mouthed example of what the once functional Democratic Party is becoming. Much like the universally-disliked Nancy Pelosi and misguided Bernie Sanders, she seems determined to help push more Americans toward the Republican Party before the mid-term elections next summer. On June ... (click for more)

Sports

Blackburn Steps Down As UTC AD

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga today announced that Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics David Blackburn has stepped down from his position effective immediately.  Blackburn recently finished his fourth year with the Mocs, and is leaving to pursue other interests.    “We appreciate the time and attention that David has provided our athletic programs ... (click for more)

Joyner Named TSWA Women’s Basketball Player Of The Year

Former University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women's basketball standout  Jasmine Joyner   was named Tennessee's 2016-17 Women's College Basketball Player of the Year by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association on Monday. Joyner earned Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors and garnered Most Outstanding Player accolades at the conference tournament, ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors