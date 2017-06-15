16-Year-Old Shot While Walking Along Orchard Knob Avenue

KODAK, Tenn. -- Nick Gordon hit a three-run home run in the second inning, and Jonathan Rodriguez hit a two-run home run and had two hits, driving in three as the Chattanooga Lookouts beat the Tennessee Smokies 8-1 on Wednesday. The Lookouts got ahead early, got a very strong, lengthy start, added some runs late and win the game. Chattanooga right-hander Fernando ... (click for more)
Former University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women's basketball standout Jasmine Joyner was named Tennessee's 2016-17 Women's College Basketball Player of the Year by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association on Monday. Joyner earned Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors and garnered Most Outstanding Player accolades at the conference tournament, ... (click for more)