16-Year-Old Shot While Walking Along Orchard Knob Avenue

Thursday, June 15, 2017
A 16-year-old male was shot at the 600 block of North Orchard Knob Wednesday evening.  

Chattanooga Police received a call about the incident at 9:19 p.m. Upon police arrival, the victim was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

HCEMS responded and transported the victim to a local hospital. The victim advised police that he was walking along side of the road when he heard a gunshot and realized he had been shot.  Police searched the area and were unable to locate any crime scene.


Members of the Violent Crime Bureau are following all actionable leads.  Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

June 14, 2017

Funeral Arrangements, Processional Set For Bradley County K-9 Deputy Lucy


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: AINSWORTH, JOHN ZACHARY  1040 PLANTATION DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416  Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency:

The funeral arrangements for K-9 Deputy Lucy have been finalized, and the public and all first responders are invited to attend. Visitation and a funeral service will both be held on Friday, ... (click for more)


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Opinion

Sneaky Way To Raise Taxes - And Response

Roy Exum: Schools Get Reprieve

Sports

Lookouts Beat Smokies Wednesday, 8-1, To Close In On First-Half Championship

Joyner Named TSWA Women’s Basketball Player Of The Year

