16-Year-Old Shot While Walking Along Orchard Knob Avenue

Thursday, June 15, 2017

A 16-year-old male was shot at the 600 block of North Orchard Knob Wednesday evening.Chattanooga Police received a call about the incident at 9:19 p.m. Upon police arrival, the victim was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.HCEMS responded and transported the victim to a local hospital. The victim advised police that he was walking along side of the road when he heard a gunshot and realized he had been shot. Police searched the area and were unable to locate any crime scene.Members of the Violent Crime Bureau are following all actionable leads. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.