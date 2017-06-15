City Court Records Now Available Online

Thursday, June 15, 2017

Chattanooga City Court has a new feature on its website – http://www.chattanooga.gov/city-court - that allows anyone to search court dockets and records.

Clerk Ron Swafford said, "On the home page, just click on the Court Dockets & Records to the right (in blue). It will take you to a page where you can view upcoming court dockets and where you can also search for a specific case.

"There are several searchable items available to help you find what you wish to view. A specific case search includes all legal public information including the disposition of a case. There is also an option to click on a link for the online payment site.

"It is very user-friendly and a great way to find answers to your questions."