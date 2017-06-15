County Trustee's Fee For Collecting Hotel/Motel Tax For City Going Up

Thursday, June 15, 2017

Trustee Bill Hullander said the fee his office charges the city for collecting the hotel/motel tax and for auditing motels and hotels is going up.

He said the rate has been the same since 2002 when it was set at $30,000 per year.

Trustee Hullander said at the time it amounted to a 3.5 percent charge. There were many fewer motels then.

He also noted that if the city passes a short term vacation rental ordinance that will add some 400 more locations that will owe the tax.

The trustee said by 2006 the percentage was down to .84 percent. He aid it now is at .44 percent considering the increasing number of motels.

The new one percent charge is projected to bring the county about $68,000 a year.

He said the office also charges East Ridge and Collegedale one percent.