Alexander Recommends Administration Extend Cost-Sharing Payments Temporarily To Help Collapsing ACA Exchanges Transition To Stable Market

Thursday, June 15, 2017

Senate health committee Chairman Lamar Alexander  Thursday recommended the Trump administration “find a way, either through administrative action or legislation or a combination, to extend temporary cost-sharing payments under the Affordable Care Act at least through 2018—and probably should go ahead and do it through 2019.”

“These payments help to reduce the cost of premiums and co-payments for the roughly four percent of insured Americans who get their insurance through the exchanges on the individual market,” Senator Alexander said. “These payments help to avoid the real possibility that millions of Americans will literally have zero options for insurance in the individual market in 2018.

“We have a collapsing individual market as a part of the Affordable Care Act, and as part of a transition from a collapsing market to a stable market in which Americans have more choices of insurance at a lower-cost, Republicans will need to temporarily support some things we would not normally support over the longer term—and I would hope Democrats would do that as well.”

Senator Alexander noted that at a House budget hearing last week House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady made a similar recommendation. Senator Brady said: “We should act within our constitutional authority now to temporarily and legally fund Cost Sharing Reduction payments as we move away from Obamacare and toward a patient-centered system that truly works for the American people. Insurers have made clear the lack of certainty is causing 2018 proposed premiums to rise significantly. When these payments are funded by Congress, families trapped in Obamacare should expect these proposed premiums to be reduced significantly.”


Fallen Tree Closes W Road For Couple Of Hours

Senate Overwhelmingly Passes Corker Authored Iran And Russia Sanctions

Graves Says Healthcare Reform Process Going Forward With House Passage Of 3 Bills

The House this week passed the Verify First Act (H.R. 2581), the VETERAN Act (H.R. 2372) and the Broader Options for Americans Act (H.R. 2579). These bills are part of Phase 3 of President Trump's healthcare plan, Rep. Tom Graves (R-GA-14) said.   He stated, "Obamacare's death spiral is accelerating, and the mission to rescue Georgia families is urgent. The House

Fallen Tree Closes W Road For Couple Of Hours

The W Road will be closed from the top to the bottom for approximately the next two hours, the Sheriff's Office said Thursday at 2:12 p.m.   A large tree fell across the roadway.

Opinion

Sneaky Way To Raise Taxes - And Response (4)

The Hamilton County Commission does not need to leave the millage alone. It should be adjusted in accordance with the law to prevent a tax increase.    How terrible that after the citizens time to meet on their reassessments has long expired, and Hamilton County stating the reassessments would not have an effect on property taxes, now they want to hit the citizens'

Roy Exum: Schools Get Reprieve

Moments after Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger said until somebody has "the courage to stand up" against a disappointing 1.7 increase for education over last year's budget, Commissioner Joe Graham told his fellow commissioners he was the guy. Next week Graham is expected to delay the acceptance of the just proposed FY 2018 budget. With that, the most beleaguered school district

Sports

Lookouts Beat Smokies Wednesday, 8-1, To Close In On First-Half Championship

KODAK, Tenn.  -- Nick Gordon hit a three-run home run in the second inning, and Jonathan Rodriguez hit a two-run home run and had two hits, driving in three as the Chattanooga Lookouts beat the Tennessee Smokies 8-1 on Wednesday. The Lookouts got ahead early, got a very strong, lengthy start, added some runs late and won the game.  Tennessee mustered seven hits in

Joyner Named TSWA Women’s Basketball Player Of The Year

Former University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women's basketball standout  Jasmine Joyner   was named Tennessee's 2016-17 Women's College Basketball Player of the Year by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association on Monday. Joyner earned Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors and garnered Most Outstanding Player accolades at the conference tournament,


