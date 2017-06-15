 Thursday, June 15, 2017 72.3°F   rain   Light Rain

Graves Says Healthcare Reform Process Going Forward With House Passage Of 3 Bills

Thursday, June 15, 2017

The House this week passed the Verify First Act (H.R. 2581), the VETERAN Act (H.R. 2372) and the Broader Options for Americans Act (H.R. 2579). These bills are part of Phase 3 of President Trump’s healthcare plan, Rep. Tom Graves (R-GA-14) said.

 

He stated, “Obamacare’s death spiral is accelerating, and the mission to rescue Georgia families is urgent.

The House is acting quickly to move the different pieces of President Trump’s healthcare plan forward. Each of these bills makes targeted reforms that help increase competition, improve access and control costs. When taken together, the president’s plan will reduce health insurance premiums, increase access to healthcare and put patients first.”  

H.R. 2581 requires the executive branch to verify each individual is in the country legally before providing tax credits to assist them purchase health insurance. It will help ensure no tax dollars pay to subsidize health insurance for people in the country illegally. 

H.R. 2372 gives eligible veterans the choice between staying in the Department of Veterans Affairs’ health system and receiving tax credits to purchase health insurance on the individual market. 

H.R. 2579 clarifies that tax credits under the American Health Care Act are also available for people using COBRA continuation coverage. COBRA is frequently used by people who lose their job, see a reduction in work hours or are transitioning between jobs. 


He said President Trump’s healthcare plan has three concurrent phases:

 

(1)   The American Health Care Act, which the House passed in May, repeals Obamacare's taxes and mandates, and replaces them with expanded Health Saving Accounts and age-based tax credits to help low- and middle-income families in the individual market purchase health insurance; additionally, the bill makes significant reforms to Medicaid, such as allowing states to receive federal funds through block grants and pursue work requirements for able-bodied adults without dependents;

(2)   Administrative Actions, which Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price will take to eliminate harmful regulations and allow more choice and competition in the health insurance marketplace;

(3)   Additional Legislation, to increase competition and expand access to care, including the legislation the House passed today. In March, the House also passed the Competitive Health Insurance Reform Act (H.R. 372) and the Small Business Health Fairness Act (H.R. 1101).


June 15, 2017

Police Charge Marcell Deshun Thomas With Carjacking At Soccer Field

June 15, 2017

Shoemaker Charged With Setting Fire To House With Woman Inside

June 15, 2017

Woman Says Friend's Girlfriend Hit Her With Car


Police have charged Marcell Deshun Thomas with taking a vehicle at gunpoint on May 18 at a soccer field on Divine Avenue off of Workman Road. Thomas, 19, of 5215 Woodland View Circle, is charged ... (click for more)

Police have charged Carl Lebron Shoemaker with setting fire to a house on White Oak Valley Circle with a woman inside. Shoemaker, 49, of 6857 Sam Smith Road, Birchwood, was charged with aggravated ... (click for more)

A woman told police that her friend's girlfriend hit her with a car. Michelle Diresha Bradley, 23, of 268 S. Howell Ave., was charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. ... (click for more)


Opinion

Sneaky Way To Raise Taxes - And Response (4)

The Hamilton County Commission does not need to leave the millage alone. It should be adjusted in accordance with the law to prevent a tax increase.    How terrible that after the citizens time to meet on their reassessments has long expired, and Hamilton County stating the reassessments would not have an effect on property taxes, now they want to hit the citizens' ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Schools Get Reprieve

Moments after Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger said until somebody has “the courage to stand up” against a disappointing 1.7 increase for education over last year’s budget, Commissioner Joe Graham told his fellow commissioners he was the guy. Next week Graham is expected to delay the acceptance of the just proposed FY 2018 budget. With that, the most beleaguered school district ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Beat Smokies Wednesday, 8-1, To Close In On First-Half Championship

KODAK, Tenn.  -- Nick Gordon hit a three-run home run in the second inning, and Jonathan Rodriguez hit a two-run home run and had two hits, driving in three as the Chattanooga Lookouts beat the Tennessee Smokies 8-1 on Wednesday. The Lookouts got ahead early, got a very strong, lengthy start, added some runs late and won the game. Tennessee mustered seven hits in the ... (click for more)

Joyner Named TSWA Women’s Basketball Player Of The Year

Former University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women's basketball standout  Jasmine Joyner   was named Tennessee's 2016-17 Women's College Basketball Player of the Year by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association on Monday. Joyner earned Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors and garnered Most Outstanding Player accolades at the conference tournament, ... (click for more)


