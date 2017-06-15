Graves Says Healthcare Reform Process Going Forward With House Passage Of 3 Bills

Thursday, June 15, 2017

The House this week passed the Verify First Act (H.R. 2581), the VETERAN Act (H.R. 2372) and the Broader Options for Americans Act (H.R. 2579). These bills are part of Phase 3 of President Trump’s healthcare plan, Rep. Tom Graves (R-GA-14) said.

He stated, “Obamacare’s death spiral is accelerating, and the mission to rescue Georgia families is urgent. The House is acting quickly to move the different pieces of President Trump’s healthcare plan forward. Each of these bills makes targeted reforms that help increase competition, improve access and control costs. When taken together, the president’s plan will reduce health insurance premiums, increase access to healthcare and put patients first.”



H.R. 2581 requires the executive branch to verify each individual is in the country legally before providing tax credits to assist them purchase health insurance. It will help ensure no tax dollars pay to subsidize health insurance for people in the country illegally.



H.R. 2372 gives eligible veterans the choice between staying in the Department of Veterans Affairs’ health system and receiving tax credits to purchase health insurance on the individual market.



H.R. 2579 clarifies that tax credits under the American Health Care Act are also available for people using COBRA continuation coverage. COBRA is frequently used by people who lose their job, see a reduction in work hours or are transitioning between jobs.



He said President Trump’s healthcare plan has three concurrent phases:

(1) The American Health Care Act, which the House passed in May, repeals Obamacare's taxes and mandates, and replaces them with expanded Health Saving Accounts and age-based tax credits to help low- and middle-income families in the individual market purchase health insurance; additionally, the bill makes significant reforms to Medicaid, such as allowing states to receive federal funds through block grants and pursue work requirements for able-bodied adults without dependents;





(2) Administrative Actions, which Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price will take to eliminate harmful regulations and allow more choice and competition in the health insurance marketplace;





(3) Additional Legislation, to increase competition and expand access to care, including the legislation the House passed today. In March, the House also passed the Competitive Health Insurance Reform Act (H.R. 372) and the Small Business Health Fairness Act (H.R. 1101).