Male In Critical Condition After Being Shot On O'Neal Street

Thursday, June 15, 2017

K-9 at the scene to search for suspect - photo by Brent McDonald (See video on NewsChannel 9)

A male was in critical condition after being shot on O'Neal Street early Thursday afternoon.

Chattanooga Police responded at 12:30 p.m. to a person shot on the 100 block of O'Neal.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim, who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Hamilton County EMS responded and transported the victim to a local hospital.

Members of the Violent Crime Bureau are following all actionable leads at this time.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Chattanooga Police Department. You can remain anonymous.

Police said, due to the status of the victim, his identity has not been confirmed.

