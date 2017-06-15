Shoemaker Charged With Setting Fire To House With Woman Inside

Thursday, June 15, 2017

Police have charged Carl Lebron Shoemaker with setting fire to a house on White Oak Valley Circle with a woman inside.

Shoemaker, 49, of 6857 Sam Smith Road, Birchwood, was charged with aggravated arson, aggravated burglary, resisting stop and frisk and aggravated criminal trespass.

The arriving officer said he found several fires around the house. He was able to put them out with a water hose.

He said Shoemaker was found under the porch with a lighter and ear plugs. He was put into handcuffs. Later, he refused to get into a patrol car and had to be pushed inside.

The female resident said Shoemaker had been told several times to stay away from their residence. Sheriff's deputies had been called out two days earlier to tell him to leave.

She said on Tuesday night Shoemaker knocked on the door and told her he was going to burn the house down while she was inside. She said he stated that he said he was doing so "because something bad is inside."