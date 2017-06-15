Police Charge Marcell Deshun Thomas With Carjacking At Soccer Field

Thursday, June 15, 2017

Police have charged Marcell Deshun Thomas with taking a vehicle at gunpoint on May 18 at a soccer field on Divine Avenue off of Workman Road.

Thomas, 19, of 5215 Woodland View Circle, is charged with carjacking.

An Hispanic man said he was playing soccer with several people when a white SUV pulled into the parking lot by the field.

He said two black males got out of the vehicle and approached him and his friends.

One of the men picked up the keys to his Ford Explorer and started to walk off. He said when they tried to stop them, one of the men pulled out a handgun and fired a shot into the ground.

One of the men got back into the SUV and the other left in the Ford Explorer.

The stolen vehicle was spotted by police a week later. It was wrecked during a pursuit.

Thomas was one of those in the vehicle. He told police he took part in the robbery and intended to rob the soccer players at the time of going to the soccer field.