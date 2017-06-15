 Thursday, June 15, 2017 69.4°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Resurfacing Project On I-24 East In Marion County Starts Saturday

Thursday, June 15, 2017

TDOT will begin an interstate resurfacing project Saturday in Marion County.  It is on I-24 East only, and it’s a Sunday through Thursday nighttime resurfacing project.  

The route goes from the top of Monteagle Mountain to the bottom. 

I-24 East resurfacing from the Grundy County Line (LM 0.00/MM 133) to east of the bridge over Cave Cove Creek (LM 6.36/MM141) in Monteagle:  Work on this project will begin on Saturday with under-drainage work on I-24 East between mile markers 135-139 from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. The truck inspection station will be closed during this time.  

Once the drainage work is complete, the contractor will begin nightly milling and paving on I-24 East between mile markers 133-141 starting on Sunday.  All milling and paving work on this project will take place on Sunday through Thursday evenings between the hours of  p.m.-6 a.m. until the project is complete.  

This work will require temporary lane closures on I-24 East.  The Tennessee Highway Patrol will assist with traffic control.  Motorists are advised to use extreme caution during this project. 

The contractor is Contractor is Rogers Group, Inc. of Nashville, and the project length is 6.36 miles.  The cost of the project is $3.2 million.  The estimated project completion date is on or before Aug. 31. 
 


June 15, 2017

Doak CVB Credit Card Pays For Meals With Chums, Others; No Receipts Kept; Board Member Gets CVB Work

Chattanooga Visitors Bureau President Bob Doak regularly lunches at upscale local restaurants with close chums and others utilizing the CVB credit card. Often the paid guests are longtime CVB board members Jim Bambrey Sr. and Rick Thompson - usually at Hennen's Restaurant on the riverfront. There are no receipts kept. A CVB finance official said, "Bob is really bad at keeping ... (click for more)

Opinion

Sneaky Way To Raise Taxes - And Response (4)

The Hamilton County Commission does not need to leave the millage alone. It should be adjusted in accordance with the law to prevent a tax increase.    How terrible that after the citizens time to meet on their reassessments has long expired, and Hamilton County stating the reassessments would not have an effect on property taxes, now they want to hit the citizens' ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Schools Get Reprieve

Moments after Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger said until somebody has “the courage to stand up” against a disappointing 1.7 increase for education over last year’s budget, Commissioner Joe Graham told his fellow commissioners he was the guy. Next week Graham is expected to delay the acceptance of the just proposed FY 2018 budget. With that, the most beleaguered school district ... (click for more)

Sports

Tennessee Pitchers Silence Chattanooga Bats Thursday With 4-1 Victory

KODAK, Tenn.  -- Duane Underwood allowed just two hits over 5 1/3 innings, leading the Tennessee Smokies over the Chattanooga Lookouts in a 4-1 win on Thursday. Underwood (6-4) allowed one run while striking out six and walking four to pick up the win. Stephen Gonsalves (2-3) went seven innings, allowing three runs and five hits . He also struck out 10 and walked one ... (click for more)

Joyner Named TSWA Women’s Basketball Player Of The Year

Former University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women's basketball standout  Jasmine Joyner   was named Tennessee's 2016-17 Women's College Basketball Player of the Year by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association on Monday. Joyner earned Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors and garnered Most Outstanding Player accolades at the conference tournament, ... (click for more)


