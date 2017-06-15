Resurfacing Project On I-24 East In Marion County Starts Saturday

Thursday, June 15, 2017

TDOT will begin an interstate resurfacing project Saturday in Marion County. It is on I-24 East only, and it’s a Sunday through Thursday nighttime resurfacing project.

The route goes from the top of Monteagle Mountain to the bottom.

I-24 East resurfacing from the Grundy County Line (LM 0.00/MM 133) to east of the bridge over Cave Cove Creek (LM 6.36/MM141) in Monteagle: Work on this project will begin on Saturday with under-drainage work on I-24 East between mile markers 135-139 from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. The truck inspection station will be closed during this time.

Once the drainage work is complete, the contractor will begin nightly milling and paving on I-24 East between mile markers 133-141 starting on Sunday. All milling and paving work on this project will take place on Sunday through Thursday evenings between the hours of p.m.-6 a.m. until the project is complete.

This work will require temporary lane closures on I-24 East. The Tennessee Highway Patrol will assist with traffic control. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution during this project.



The contractor is Contractor is Rogers Group, Inc. of Nashville, and the project length is 6.36 miles. The cost of the project is $3.2 million. The estimated project completion date is on or before Aug. 31.

