Shalone Wingate In Critical Condition After Being Shot On O'Neal Street

K-9 at the scene to search for suspect
- photo by Brent McDonald (See video on NewsChannel 9)
Shalone Wingate, 40, is in critical condition after being shot on O'Neal Street early Thursday afternoon.
 
Chattanooga Police responded at 12:30 p.m. to a person shot on the 100 block of O'Neal.
 
Upon arrival, officers located Mr. Wingate, who was suffering from a gunshot wound.
 
Hamilton County EMS responded and transported him to a local hospital.
 
Members of the Violent Crime Bureau are following all actionable leads at this time.
 
If you have any information regarding this incident, call the Chattanooga Police Department. You can remain anonymous.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525
Police at the scene
- Photo2 by Brent McDonald (See video on NewsChannel 9)

Woman Dead In East Brainerd Fire; 2 Others Injured Including Firefighter

Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For June 9-15

Corker Statement On Trump Cuba Announcement


Fire investigators are trying to determine what started a fire that claimed the life of an elderly woman in East Brainerd on Thursday  night .   The fire was spotted at  ... (click for more)

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for June 9-15: 06-09-17 Jastin Orion Lupo, 18, of 5909 Saint Marks Avenue, Chattanooga arrested for theft by shoplifting. Jared Patrick Harmon, ... (click for more)

Senator Bob Corker, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Friday made the following statement in response to President Donald Trump’s announcement about changes in U.S. policy toward ... (click for more)


Opinion

The CVB Is Out Of Control - And Response (2)

Hats off to County Commissioner Tim Boyd for doing the heavy lifting and exposing the Chattanooga Visitors Bureau's use of public tax dollars.     It is like watching grass grow waiting for the remaining Hamilton County Commission members and county leadership to act as leaders and be highly offended at the disrespect the CVB is showing towards public tax ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Change Has Come

As each member of the Hamilton County School Board spoke in a work session before voting on the next Superintendent late yesterday afternoon, Joe Galloway cited a verse from Proverbs from his Thursday morning prayers as he leaned his support for Interim ‘super’ Kirk Kelly. Board member Joe Wingate found that ironic, since he felt his daily devotions pointed to the promising Bryan ... (click for more)

Sports

Tennessee Pitchers Silence Chattanooga Bats Thursday With 4-1 Victory

KODAK, Tenn.  -- Duane Underwood allowed just two hits over 5 1/3 innings, leading the Tennessee Smokies over the Chattanooga Lookouts in a 4-1 win on Thursday. Underwood (6-4) allowed one run while striking out six and walking four to pick up the win. Stephen Gonsalves (2-3) went seven innings, allowing three runs and five hits. He also struck out 10 and walked one in ... (click for more)

Joyner Named TSWA Women’s Basketball Player Of The Year

Former University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women's basketball standout  Jasmine Joyner   was named Tennessee's 2016-17 Women's College Basketball Player of the Year by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association on Monday. Joyner earned Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors and garnered Most Outstanding Player accolades at the conference tournament, ... (click for more)


