Shalone Wingate In Critical Condition After Being Shot On O'Neal Street

Friday, June 16, 2017

K-9 at the scene to search for suspect - photo by Brent McDonald (See video on NewsChannel 9)

Shalone Wingate, 40, is in critical condition after being shot on O'Neal Street early Thursday afternoon.

Chattanooga Police responded at 12:30 p.m. to a person shot on the 100 block of O'Neal.

Upon arrival, officers located Mr. Wingate, who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Hamilton County EMS responded and transported him to a local hospital.

Members of the Violent Crime Bureau are following all actionable leads at this time.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call the Chattanooga Police Department. You can remain anonymous.

