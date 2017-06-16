 Friday, June 16, 2017 74.7°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Woman Dead In East Brainerd Fire; 2 Others Injured Including Firefighter

Friday, June 16, 2017
Fire investigators are trying to determine what started a fire that claimed the life of an elderly woman in East Brainerd on Thursday night.
 
The fire was spotted at 6:27 p.m. by neighbors across the street.
While his wife called 911, Joe Birchfield ran to the house to alert the elderly couple who lived there. He said the front of the house was engulfed in flames, so he ran around to the back, where he saw the elderly man who lived there using a garden hose in a futile attempt to put the fire out. Two Chattanooga police officers also arrived on the scene and they were informed that the woman who lived there might still be inside. The officers tried to get in the house, but the flames were too intense.  

Chattanooga firefighters arrived moments later and they too tried to enter the house. Captain Skyler Phillips with Quint 21 said the heat and flames were just too intense for the firefighters to get to the woman. One firefighter, dressed in full protective gear, received burns to one of his ears while attempting to get inside. 

The firefighters eventually got the blaze under control, but the damage was extensive. Battalion Chief Rick Boatwright said the firefighters found the victim inside the house. She was pronounced dead on the scene. The man, who is believed to be her husband, was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS. Information on his condition was not available. The names of the victims are being withheld until all next-of-kin have been notified.

The Major Crimes Division with the Chattanooga Police Department is assisting with the investigation, which is standard protocol when fatalities are involved. Hamilton County's Marine Rehab also provided assistance on the scene. 

Family members said they believe a recliner with a vibrator set the chair and then the house on fire.


June 16, 2017

Woman Dead In East Brainerd Fire; 2 Others Injured Including Firefighter

June 16, 2017

Police Charge Lookout Valley Man With 2015 Carjacking After His Fingerprints Are Found Inside Car

June 16, 2017

Study Completed For Reshaping Lookout Mountain, Ga., Town Center; Turnout Sparse At Short Term Vacation Rental Public Hearing


Fire investigators are trying to determine what started a fire that claimed the life of an elderly woman in East Brainerd on Thursday  night .   The fire was spotted at  ... (click for more)

Police have charged a Lookout Valley man in connection with a 2015 carjacking after his fingerprints were found inside the car and the owner identified him. Dustin Ray Sexton, 22, of 1247 ... (click for more)

A master plan was created several years ago for the Lookout Mountain, Ga. community and for the proposed Town Center, but it was never adopted, said Mayor David Bennett. Now he is proposing to ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Woman Dead In East Brainerd Fire; 2 Others Injured Including Firefighter

Fire investigators are trying to determine what started a fire that claimed the life of an elderly woman in East Brainerd on Thursday  night .   The fire was spotted at  6:27 p.m.  by neighbors across the street. While his wife called 911, Joe Birchfield ran to the house to alert the elderly couple who lived there. He said the front of the house was ... (click for more)

Police Charge Lookout Valley Man With 2015 Carjacking After His Fingerprints Are Found Inside Car

Police have charged a Lookout Valley man in connection with a 2015 carjacking after his fingerprints were found inside the car and the owner identified him. Dustin Ray Sexton, 22, of 1247 Birmingham Highway, is charged with three counts of reckless endangerment, theft of property, two counts of evading arrest, driving on a revoked license and speeding. On July 22, 2015, police ... (click for more)

Opinion

The CVB Is Out Of Control - And Response (2)

Hats off to County Commissioner Tim Boyd for doing the heavy lifting and exposing the Chattanooga Visitors Bureau's use of public tax dollars.     It is like watching grass grow waiting for the remaining Hamilton County Commission members and county leadership to act as leaders and be highly offended at the disrespect the CVB is showing towards public tax ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Change Has Come

As each member of the Hamilton County School Board spoke in a work session before voting on the next Superintendent late yesterday afternoon, Joe Galloway cited a verse from Proverbs from his Thursday morning prayers as he leaned his support for Interim ‘super’ Kirk Kelly. Board member Joe Wingate found that ironic, since he felt his daily devotions pointed to the promising Bryan ... (click for more)

Sports

Tennessee Pitchers Silence Chattanooga Bats Thursday With 4-1 Victory

KODAK, Tenn.  -- Duane Underwood allowed just two hits over 5 1/3 innings, leading the Tennessee Smokies over the Chattanooga Lookouts in a 4-1 win on Thursday. Underwood (6-4) allowed one run while striking out six and walking four to pick up the win. Stephen Gonsalves (2-3) went seven innings, allowing three runs and five hits. He also struck out 10 and walked one in ... (click for more)

Joyner Named TSWA Women’s Basketball Player Of The Year

Former University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women's basketball standout  Jasmine Joyner   was named Tennessee's 2016-17 Women's College Basketball Player of the Year by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association on Monday. Joyner earned Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors and garnered Most Outstanding Player accolades at the conference tournament, ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors